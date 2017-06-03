OnePlus 5 battery to charge from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes

Yesterday, we got to know that the OnePlus 5 will be fueled by a 3300mAh battery instead of the rumored 3600mAh battery. Now, a new leak has been surfaced online revealing the fast charging ability of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 3 came with the Dash Charge feature, which is the fast charging ability of the device. Undoubtedly, even the OnePlus 5 will support a similar fast charging feature. The renowned tipster and Weibo user, Kumamoto Technology has revealed a new information regarding the fast charging feature of the OnePlus 5. Going by the same, the OnePlus 5 battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes.

As the OnePlus 5 is an upgraded variant of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T those were launched last year with improved specs and features, we can expect the Dash Charge feature to also be upgraded. In the OnePlus 3, the Dash Charge feature was capable of charging the smartphone up to 60% in 30 minutes. This makes it clear that the alleged fast charging feature to arrive with the OnePlus 5 will be a much better one.

The OnePlus 5 is believed to be announced on June 15 and its follow-up, the OnePlus 5T is speculated to be unveiled sometime in the Q4 this year with a glass back. The OnePlus 5 is said to be launched in two variants - 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM and 64GB storage and 128GB storage capacities. Booting on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the device is believed to feature a 5.5-inch display and arrive in four different color options - Light Blue/Cyan, Dark Red, Gold, and Black.

The company's CEO, Pete Lau, has already confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and be the thinnest flagship smartphone to be launched so far.

