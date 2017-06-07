OnePlus 5 renders in Black, Red, Blue, Green and Purple colors emerge

OnePlus 5 has been officially confirmed to be unveiled on June 20 globally and on June 22 in India at an event to be held in Mumbai. With this confirmation, the rumor mills seem to have become even more aggressive.

We say so as the OnePlus 5 as the leaks and speculations regarding the smartphone have increased in number after the launch date confirmation came in. A set of images of the alleged OnePlus 5 has surfaced online, thanks to a Weibo post. The renders show that the smartphone might be launched in a slew of color options including Blue, Purple, Green, Black and Red color variants.

OnePlus teased four color variants

Back in the last week, OnePlus teased the possibility of four new color options for the upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship smartphone. The manufacturer took to its official Twitter handle to reveal that we can expect four color options such as Black, Red, Gold and Gradient.

June 20 launch

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 5 is confirmed to be unveiled on June 20. Also, the India launch of the device is set to happen on June 22 at an event in Mumbai.

What to expect from OnePlus 5?

The OnePlus 5 is said to arrive with a 5.5-inch Quad HD 1440p Super AMOLED display made by Samsung. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and the same has been confirmed by the company's CEO, Pete Lau. The OnePlus 5 is rumored to arrive in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and 64GB and 128GB storage options. It is said to sport a dual-lens rear camera and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The entire package is likely to be fueled by a 3300mAh battery with improved Dash Charge technology.