OnePlus 5 may come with a Lite Model

The OnePlus 5 has just hit the popular benchmark site, Geekbench. And its Geekbench appearance has revealed an interesting thing. Looking at the scores listed over at the benchmark site, the upcoming flagship may have multiple variants.

A handset bearing the model number OnePlus A5000 is listed with 4GB of RAM. To remind you, both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T come with 6GB of RAM. So it is unlikely that the "Flagship Killer" would pack less RAM than its predecessor. The Geekbench listing further reveals that the device is powered by a Snapdragon 820 chipset and it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

Also Read: OnePlus 5 camera to have similar configuration of iPhone 7 Plus

We already know that the OnePlus 5 will employ a Snapdragon 835 SoC under its hood and even the company itself has confirmed this piece of information. So it is being assumed that the upcoming flagship could have a Lite model with watered-down specifications.

That being said, we can't help but point out that OnePlus hasn't released a scaled down device since it launched the OnePlus X. This is why some believe that it could have been just a test model. In either way, we can't confirm anything until the company clears the confusion.

Moving on to a separate leak, the OnePlus 5 is said to unveil on June 20 instead of June 15. A new image that surfaced on Weibo, contains the OnePlus logo and circle marked on June 20.

It also carries a text that reads "save the date." As always there is now way to find out the authenticity of this leak since OnePlus has refused to utter a word about it.

However, last week a leaked poster and an internal mail suggested that the OnePlus 5 will be launched on June 15. Now, it is up to you, what do you want to believe.

Source 1, Source 2

Via 1, Via 2