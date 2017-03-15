Samsung to reveal a foldable phone prototype later this year : Report

Who does not wish to own a smartphone with a larger display? Though everyone has this desire, people won't opt for it because of its discomfort to carry and unable to fit into a pocket. Samsung has come up with a solid solution where one can fold the device into two similar to a notebook.

This new Samsung's unnamed smartphone was displayed to a limited number of partners at MWC 2017 because the company is said to prevent unnecessary leaks. Codenamed as 'Foldable Valley', this phone could be unveiled later this year alongside Apple's iPhone 8. With Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors, the new rumors regarding this foldable phone will also gain some attention.

According to Korean site ETNews, this new handset may not go on sale until next year although it begins prototype testing this year. Last year, Samsung was awarded a patent for this brand new foldable design. This phone blends the architecture of a tablet as it turns into a 7-inch device when unfolded.

The patent also reveals that this new smartphone has a bendable section in the middle of it, which allows the user to fold the device. Additionally, it is said to have a physical home button up front along with the power and the volume buttons present on the right edge.

Since the company always strives to have a unique design, it will be releasing thousands of prototypes of this foldable smartphone and then distribute those prototypes directly to the carrier partners for the purpose of testing and evaluation before beginning with its production.

Though this concept is new here, LG has already experimented this technology for a wraparound style wristwatch-like phone. Some other companies like OPPO, Vivo, and Lenovo are also looking into the similar technology and may launch the similar device sooner or later.