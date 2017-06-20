Snapdragon 450 processor for entry-level devices is in the works

Looks like Qualcomm is working on a new processor for entry-level smartphones. We say this based on the claims made by renowned leakster Roland Quandt‏. According to his tweet, the new chipset will be called the Snapdragon 450 and will make appearances in benchmarks as the SDM450.

As of now, the Snapdragon 435 is considered the best chipset amongst the processors of the 400 series. As some of you may know, Xiaomi Redmi 4X and the Huawei Y7 Prime come with the Snapdragon 435 under the hood.

The Snapdragon 450 is said to be an Octa-core chip built on the 14nm node process. However, it is quite surprising that it won't be built on the 28nm node process. It will come with 8 ARM Cortex-A53 cores and its GPU will be running at 600MHz. Thanks to its configuration, the Snapdragon 450 will consume less power like the Snapdragon 625 and 626 SoCs.

Other than that, we don't know any details about the chipset like the LTE version, camera support and spectral bands. It is being assumed that it will offer support for Quick Charge 3.0.

The leakster has not revealed the launch timeline of the Snapdragon 450 SoC. If it gets unveiled in the next quarter, you may expect to see it in smartphones in the first quarter of 2018, if not Q4 2017. However, we must keep in mind that the Qualcomm will try to first clear the stocks of the Snapdragon 435.

We are also expecting Qualcomm to make some comments on this matter.