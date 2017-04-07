Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specs leaked on GFXBench portal

Xiaomi seems to be aggressively set to disrupt the smartphone market in 2017 and it further looks like the company has a solid roadmap for this year as well.

Having said that, in the past few weeks we have heard that Xiaomi is going to launch a couple of smartphones in the days to come. Moreover, numerous leaks and rumors have suggested that the company is expected to launch its flagship the Mi 6. in April. But that might not be the only smartphone, other rumors have also suggested that the company could launch the second generation Mi Max 2 in May 2017.

The leaks have further revealed the alleged specifications of the smartphones. However, today we will be concentrating on Mi Max 2 smartphone. According to the earlier reports, Mi Max 2 is expected to feature a 6.44-inch display, be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It was also reported that the smartphone would be backed by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charge.

While the information has all been based on rumors, now a new device from Xiaomi has just appeared on the benchmarking website GFXbench. Now, this could only mean one thing. We get to learn about the actual or final specifications about the smartphone. The device in question has been featured with a codename "Xiaomi Oxygen". But, going through the specifications of the device, it surely indicates that it is the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Besides, as per the GFXbench listing, Xiaomi Oxygen or Mi Max 2 sports a 6.4-inch Full HD 1080p display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor (most probably Snapdragon 660 SoC) clocked at 2.2 GHz along with Adreno 506 GPU. The device seems to have 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI on top of it.

As for the camera, the device comes with a 12 MP rear camera capable of capturing ultra HD or 4K videos, with features such as auto focus, face detection etc. On the front, there is 5 MP snapper that can capture video at 2592 x 1944 resolution. As per the listing, the device has an accelerometer, gyroscope, light sensor and proximity sensor, NFC, Compass, barometer, pedometer as well.

