This new tech could make data transfer 10 times faster than 5G

Data has been growing exponentially as more and more gadgets come into existence. And transferring data from one device to another is a painful affair owing to awful data transfer speeds. Well, it seems like things are going to change for the better.

Researchers have developed a terahertz (THZ) transmitter capable of transmitting digital data at a rate 10 times (or even more faster) than what the fifth-generation mobile networks aka 5G could do when it's launched in 2020.

According to a research that is scheduled to be presented at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) 2017, the said terahertz transmitter, for example, could transfer the whole content on a DVD in a fraction of a second. For the curious, the ISSCC 2017 will be held from February 5-9 in San Francisco, California.

The research group achieved such results (as high as 105 gigabits per second) using the frequency range from 290 gigahertz (GHz) to 315 GHz.

This range of frequencies are currently unallocated but fall within the frequency range from 275 GHz to 450 GHz, whose usage is to be discussed at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) 2019 under the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Section (ITU-R).

Earlier in 2016, the research group had also demonstrated that the speed of a wireless link in the 300-GHz band could be greatly enhanced by using quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM).

And now, they have demonstrated six times higher per-channel data rate, exceeding 100 gigabits per second for the first time as an integrated-circuit-based transmitter.

Minoru Fujishima, one of the researchers who also happens to be a Professor at Hiroshima University in Japan, said, "Terahertz could offer ultrahigh-speed links to satellites as well, which can only be wireless. That could, in turn, significantly boost in-flight network connection speeds, for example. Other possible applications include fast download from contents servers to mobile devices and ultrafast wireless links between base stations."

"This year, we developed a transmitter with 10 times higher transmission power than the previous versions. This made the per-channel data rate above 100 Gbit/s at 300 GHz possible," Fujishima said.

"We usually talk about wireless data rates in megabits per second or gigabits per second. But we are now approaching terabits per second using a plain simple single communication channel," Fujishima added.

The research group from Hiroshima University, Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, and Panasonic Corporation plans to further develop 300-GHz ultrahigh-speed wireless circuits.

