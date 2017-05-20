New Acer Iconia 10 Tablet clears FCC Certification: Launch Imminent?

Is Acer launching a new tablet? Well, it looks like that.

A new tablet dubbed as Acer Iconia 10 Tablet has just cleared the FCC certification process. And since it has appeared on this certification site, Acer might be gearing up to launch this tablet. The new tablet comes with a model number B3-A40. Well going by Acer's earlier products this new tablet could be the successor to the Acer Iconia 10 B3-A30 that was launched last year.

SEE ALSO: Acer and HP launch two laptops with Windows 10 S: Price, features and more

However, according to the FCC documents, it gives us a sneak peek at the new tablet. Basically, we can figure out the design of the tablet. Well, it seems that Acer has not significantly changed the design and the device looks more or less same as the previous tablets.

The tablet features dual-facing speakers at the front and it seems the display is about 10.1-inch in size. Further, there is the Acer branding at the bottom of the display and a front-facing camera at the top. The power button and the volume rocker also seem to be located at the top.

The tablet will come with a micro-USB port and will include a microSD card slot. There is also a secondary micro-USB port located on the left side of the device which will be used for charging purposes. The tablet gets a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, there is a camera at the back of the device. According to the listing, Acer Iconia 10 B3-A40 will support 5GHz Wi-Fi, will have Bluetooth and GPS support as well.

SEE ALSO: Asus Zenfone Go 2 appears on Tenna: Features dual camera setup and 4850mAh battery

Unfortunately, we do not have much detail on the specifications of the Acer Iconia 10 B3-A40 but is expected to be powered by a 6,100mAh non-removable battery. As for the software, the tablet will likely come with several pre-installed apps presumably the "Iconia Suite". This suite will further bring memory cleaner, EZ Mode, EZ Snap and EZ Wake Up apps with it. As of now, it is unclear whether the device will run Android 7.0 Nougat or not.

Meanwhile, Acer has not given any official word about the new upcoming device.

Via