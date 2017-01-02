BSNL 2017 Roadmap: Plans to Install 40,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots & Roll Out LTE Service Across the Country

Government run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has been a key player in the telecom sector last year and now plans to make 2017 a much better year. As a new year gift, the telecom giant now offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network at just Rs. 144. This being their first initiative this year, BSNL further plans to install 40,000 Wi-Fi hotspots and introduce LTE service by the end of 2017.

The state-owned telecom firm starts offering unlimited calls to local and STD numbers at Rs. 144, which shall be valid up to 6 months. With the new tariff plan, BSNL users can make calls not only to BSNL numbers but also to other networks. Adding on to the services that the new plan is packed with, the Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Srivastava asserted in an interview that the Rs. 144 plan also includes additional 300MB free data to the users and is valid for both postpaid and prepaid BSNL customers.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones Samsung is Rumored to Launch in 2017

Along with the attractive tariff plan, Srivastava also reveals that the company has successfully installed 4,400 WiFi Hotspots across the country in 2016, and is working towards expanding the service further in 2017. Supporting the statement, the BSNL official claimed to install around 40,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots by the end of 2017.

Besides that, he revealed that BSNL also plans to unveil classic LTE (Long Term Evolution) spectrum across the country very soon, in a phased manner.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals