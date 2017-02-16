Airtel launches 4G services in Goa, Maharashtra

India's largest telecom servive provider Bharti Airtel has launched its 4G services in Goa and Maharashtra to over 400 towns across the two states.

Commenting on the launch, Vidur Rattan, Chief Executive Officer - Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel Limited said, "We have rolled out a future ready network across Maharashtra and Goa, with enhanced capacity and latest technology."

He said, "The addition of the second 4G carrier in the 1800 MHz band will enable faster data speeds and better coverage for customers and adds to their mobile data experience on our network." hu further said that they have also expanded their 4G network presence to over 400 towns across the two states under Project Leap and remain committed to the digital vision of the two states. The company also invites customers to get on to the information superhighway with Airtel 4G.

Customers across these towns can enjoy 3GB free data with all MyPlan Infinity plans, in addition to the regular plan benefits, which include unlimited free voice calling - Local, STD & Roaming, generous bundles of data, free SMS and free subscription to Wynk Music & Movies.

Airtel says that as part of network roll-out, the company has also deployed fresh 4G network capacity in the 1800 MHz spectrum band (using FD LTE technology standard) to supplement existing 4G capacity in the 2300 MHz spectrum band (using TD LTE technology standard)."

"With this, Maharashtra and Goa join a select group of States in India to enjoy the power of an integrated 4G network using TD and FD carriers. The combination of TD LTE and FD LTE significantly boosts network capacity and delivers a superior mobile broadband experience to customers across Maharashtra and Goa through better network coverage and data speeds," company said.