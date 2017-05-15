Micromax becomes the most used Indian mobile brand: CMR

According to a new report by CMR, homegrown phone brand Micromax becomes most used Indian mobile brand, followed by Lava, Intex.

The data was collected by the cumulative installed base as of March 2017.

The report says that MILK (Micromax-Intex-Lava-Karbonn) brands are the four big Indian brands with their dominance in most of the states.

It added that there are also some traces of localized brands like Celkon and Spice which are strong in states like Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Rajasthan.

CMR pointed that an in-depth look hints towards consolidation in the handset market. In this scenario, regionally strong brands like Spice and Celkon would be worth evaluation for takeovers.

Rankings have a highly positive correlation with the years of operation. This clearly hints that market development is a function of time and interim measures like online only, etc. don't yield results in the long term, said Faisal Kawoosa, Principal Analyst and GM at CMR.

"The Indian brands must pace to regain, as new entrants are picking up the order fast," he further said.

Meanwhile, CMR has recently said that Apple iPhone 5S is the No 1 premium Smartphone in India across all the states on the cumulative installations basis as of March 2017 and iPhone 7 is ranked at No 4 in some of the states.

CMR noted that various versions of iPhone fill up the top 5 Premium category Smartphones in the states of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, indicating that iPhone is not a metro affair only in India.

From Android stack, Samsung and OnePlus are the only brands that made it to the list of top 5.

It further added that there has been growth in numbers from Oppo and Vivo as well. However, models from these brands are yet to appear in the top 5 on a cumulative basis.