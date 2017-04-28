TRAI plans to frame rules for new-entrant mobile operators

Telecom Regulator TRAI is planning to come out with rules for the new entrant in the sector for testing their services before commercial launch.

TRAI will start framing these rules as early as May. It goes without saying that this move comes in light of incumbent operators continuous demands to clearly lay down the do's and don'ts surrounding the trial period of a new network, PTI reported.

The report says that TRAI's upcoming consultation paper will likely to address issues such as "the number of subscribers that can be on-boarded during the trial period by a new operator, as also the duration for such network and service testing." Also, the paper is expected to solve issues like whether a service can be provided free of charge or not and the consultation paper is expected to be issued by May.

To recall, Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI said earlier that before giving inter-connection to Reliance Jio, the operators need clarity on whether the services of the new entrant are now "commercial" and if it is so, the company cannot offer free service for more than 90 days.

"Freebies cannot be extended beyond 90 days. Anything after 90 days becomes tariff. They will have to start charging customers after 90 days if they have started service commercially from September 5," he said .

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.

While announcing its result Jio says, it has the world's largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And it will add another 100,000 towers to the network in the coming months. Jio is the only operator which has deployed pan-India LTE network across the 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands, giving it the tremendous capacity advantage."