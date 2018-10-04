Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: The six major differences

Price

The major difference between the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the price. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is available in India for Rs 3999, whereas the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K retails for Rs 5999. So, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, being the newest model is a bit expensive compared to the Amazon Fire TV stick.

Processor

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is powered by the MediaTek Quad-Core ARM 1.3 GHz processor with Mali450 MP4 GPU, whereas the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with a Quad-core processor with 1.7 GHz with IMG GE8300 GPU. In terms of clock speed, the 4K moniker does have higher clock speed compared to the standard edition.

Bluetooth

The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with Bluetooth 4.1, whereas the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, which will consume less power and offers better connectivity with improved range compared to the Bluetooth 4.1.

Streaming capacity

The maximum resolution that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can stream is 2160p or 4K up to 60fps, whereas the Amazon Fire TV Stick can stream up to 1080p with a maximum frame rate of 60fps.

HDR compatibility

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can stream HDR10 content on different platforms like Prime Videos, Netflix, and YouTube, whereas the Amazon Fire TV Stick cannot stream HDR content.

Should you buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

If you have a 4K television with HDR support along with high-speed internet connectivity, then Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers a lot of features, which will enhance your 4K television viewing experience. However, if you have a television with the screen resolution less than 1080p that does not support HDR content, then the Amazon Fire TV Stick is still a great device.