ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Headsets Days Sale 2021: Discounts On OnePlus, Samsung, Mi, Realme, Jabra, Boat, And More

    By
    |

    Bluetooth earbuds and headsets are a rage right now. These are smart picks for both music listening and calling purposes. As these are some of the most sought-after accessories, the online retailer Amazon India is now hosting a special sale called Amazon Headsets sale. During this sale, you can get headsets from various brands at up to 70% discount.

     

    Amazon Headsets Days Sale 2021

    Amazon India sells headsets from brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Relme, Jabra, pTron, Boat and more. Some of these headsets come with an IP rating that makes them water and dust resitant. Also, you can get your hands on these headsets staring from as low as Rs. 199.

    TWS Headsets Starting From Rs. 899

    TWS Headsets Starting From Rs. 899

    TWS headsets aka Truly Wireless Stereo headsets are the best accessories that give you the real wireless experience. You can get these TWS headsets starting from Rs. 899.

    Neckbands Starting From Rs. 599
     

    Neckbands Starting From Rs. 599

    The common type of Bluetooth headsets that are used by people nowadays is the neckband style headphones. You can get these headsets starting from Rs. 599.

    Over The Ear Wireless Headphones Starting From Rs. 799

    Over The Ear Wireless Headphones Starting From Rs. 799

    Some people prefer using the over-the-ear wireless headphones for many reasons. Some of these headphones are available for purchase starting from Rs. 799.

    Wired Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    Wired Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    If you want to purchase any wired headset, then there are many options available in the market. You can get the wired headsets starting from Rs. 199 via Amazon.

    OnePlus Headsets Starting From Rs. 1,999

    OnePlus Headsets Starting From Rs. 1,999

    During the ongoing Amazon Headsets sale, you can get your hands on the OnePlus headsets starting from Rs. 1,999.

    Realme Headsets Starting From Rs. 399

    Realme Headsets Starting From Rs. 399

    If you are looking for affordable headsets from a reputed brand, then you can buy the Realme headsets starting from Rs. 399.

    Samsung Headsets Starting From Rs. 449

    Samsung Headsets Starting From Rs. 449

    There is a plethora of Samsung headsets in the market and you can purchase these headsets starting from Rs. 449 on Amazon.

    pTron Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    pTron Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    The Amazon Headsets sale is the right time for you to purchase the pTron headsets that are priced starting from as low as Rs. 199.

    MIVI Headsets Starting From Rs. 349

    MIVI Headsets Starting From Rs. 349

    MIVI's headsets are available in the market starting from Rs. 349 during the ongoing sale on Amazon that provides headsets at attractive discounts.

    Jabra Headsets Starting From Rs. 3,999

    Jabra Headsets Starting From Rs. 3,999

    Jabra headsets are available via Amazon India right now during the sale. You can get these Jabra headsets starting from Rs. 3,999.

    Oppo Headsets Starting From Rs. 399

    Oppo Headsets Starting From Rs. 399

    One of the smartphone brands that sells headsets in the market right now is Oppo. You can get these headphones starting from Rs. 399 during the Amazon sale.

    Mi Headsets Starting From Rs. 1,299

    Mi Headsets Starting From Rs. 1,299

    If you want to buy a new headset from Xiaomi, then the Mi headsets are available starting from Rs. 1,299 via Amazon India.

    Up To 60% Off On Boat Headsets

    Up To 60% Off On Boat Headsets

    Want to buy Boat headsets? Well, check out the offers and discounts on these headsets via Amazon Headsets Sale.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X