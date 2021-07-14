Just In
Amazon Headsets Days Sale 2021: Discounts On OnePlus, Samsung, Mi, Realme, Jabra, Boat, And More
Bluetooth earbuds and headsets are a rage right now. These are smart picks for both music listening and calling purposes. As these are some of the most sought-after accessories, the online retailer Amazon India is now hosting a special sale called Amazon Headsets sale. During this sale, you can get headsets from various brands at up to 70% discount.
Amazon India sells headsets from brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Relme, Jabra, pTron, Boat and more. Some of these headsets come with an IP rating that makes them water and dust resitant. Also, you can get your hands on these headsets staring from as low as Rs. 199.
TWS Headsets Starting From Rs. 899
TWS headsets aka Truly Wireless Stereo headsets are the best accessories that give you the real wireless experience. You can get these TWS headsets starting from Rs. 899.
Neckbands Starting From Rs. 599
The common type of Bluetooth headsets that are used by people nowadays is the neckband style headphones. You can get these headsets starting from Rs. 599.
Over The Ear Wireless Headphones Starting From Rs. 799
Some people prefer using the over-the-ear wireless headphones for many reasons. Some of these headphones are available for purchase starting from Rs. 799.
Wired Headsets Starting From Rs. 199
If you want to purchase any wired headset, then there are many options available in the market. You can get the wired headsets starting from Rs. 199 via Amazon.
OnePlus Headsets Starting From Rs. 1,999
During the ongoing Amazon Headsets sale, you can get your hands on the OnePlus headsets starting from Rs. 1,999.
Realme Headsets Starting From Rs. 399
If you are looking for affordable headsets from a reputed brand, then you can buy the Realme headsets starting from Rs. 399.
Samsung Headsets Starting From Rs. 449
There is a plethora of Samsung headsets in the market and you can purchase these headsets starting from Rs. 449 on Amazon.
pTron Headsets Starting From Rs. 199
The Amazon Headsets sale is the right time for you to purchase the pTron headsets that are priced starting from as low as Rs. 199.
MIVI Headsets Starting From Rs. 349
MIVI's headsets are available in the market starting from Rs. 349 during the ongoing sale on Amazon that provides headsets at attractive discounts.
Jabra Headsets Starting From Rs. 3,999
Jabra headsets are available via Amazon India right now during the sale. You can get these Jabra headsets starting from Rs. 3,999.
Oppo Headsets Starting From Rs. 399
One of the smartphone brands that sells headsets in the market right now is Oppo. You can get these headphones starting from Rs. 399 during the Amazon sale.
Mi Headsets Starting From Rs. 1,299
If you want to buy a new headset from Xiaomi, then the Mi headsets are available starting from Rs. 1,299 via Amazon India.
Up To 60% Off On Boat Headsets
Want to buy Boat headsets? Well, check out the offers and discounts on these headsets via Amazon Headsets Sale.
