Just In
- 1 hr ago Poco X3 Pro Is Likely To Be 4G Smartphone; Likely To Launch In Early March
-
- 1 hr ago Apple Gearing Up For 6G Research And Development With New Recruits
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Answers For February 19: You Can Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 7 hrs ago Reliance Digital Music Offers: Audio Accessories Starting At Rs. 99
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar reveals why he would like to play for Mumbai Indians
- Movies Deepika Padukone Joins The Viral ‘Pawri Trend’ And It Will Brighten Up Your Friday
- News Meet Swati Mohan, an Indian-American scientist who led charge to land NASA rover on Mars
- Finance Income Tax Raids on Various Medical Colleges in Bengaluru
- Education HP Board Practical Exams Will Be Held From March 24
- Automobiles 2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 4.60 Lakh
- Lifestyle Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Brings Back Iconic Evil Character In Black And White Hair And Bold Makeup Look
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar In February 2021
Amazon Jabra Days: Discount Offers On Jabra Earbuds, Earphones, And Headphones
Amazon recently hosted the Oppo Fantastic Days sale where the brand was offerings smartphones with discounts. The company has been hosting such brand-specific sales to keep the user base hooked. The latest sale announced by the e-commerce retailer is the Jabra Days sale where you will be able to buy audio products at a discounted price. During the sale, the Jabra earbuds, earphones, and also speakers will be selling at a cheaper price tag.
Jabra Audio Products
The Jabra audio products which you can buy for a discount on Amazon are the Jabra Elite 75t and the Jabra Elite Active 75t TWS earbuds. The Jabra Elit65e 45h headphone and the Jabra Elite 65t will also be selling with discounts (55 percent and 42 percent respectively). Here is the entire list:
47% Off On Jabra Elite 75t
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Designed for secure fit and amazing durability: Ergonomic shape makes eargels exceptionally comfortable and the ideal fit for every type of ear - IP57 rating means fully waterproof and sweat proof
- Long battery life and true wireless stability: With up to 24 hours of battery time (ANC on) with the pocket-friendly charging case, the Elite Active 75t earphones let you take calls and play music while staying connected
- Active Noise Cancellation: Filter out the world and focus on your music, use the Sound+ app to activate ANC the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and HearThrough via your earbud button
- Personlise everything with the new MySound and MyControls features: Individualize your sound based on your own hearing and program the buttons to your specific needs
- Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds, charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of silicon ear gels
41% Off On Jabra Elite Active 75t
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Designed for secure fit and amazing durability: Ergonomic shape makes eargels exceptionally comfortable and the ideal fit for every type of ear - IP57 rating means fully waterproof and sweat proof
- Long battery life and true wireless stability: With up to 24 hours of battery time (ANC on) with the pocket-friendly charging case, the Elite Active 75t earphones let you take calls and play music while staying connected
- Active Noise Cancellation: Filter out the world and focus on your music, use the Sound+ app to activate ANC the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and HearThrough via your earbud button
- Personlise everything with the new MySound and MyControls features: Individualize your sound based on your own hearing and program the buttons to your specific needs
- Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds, charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of silicon ear gels
55% Off On Jabra Elite 45h
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- EXCEPTIONAL SOUND - With the advanced 40mm speakers - the biggest this headphone category has to offer - Jabra 45h wireless over ear headphones provide exceptional sound quality and music clarity, wherever you listen.
- UP TO 50 HOURS OF USE - Get up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge, giving you more time to listen and enjoy. Plus, with the fastest charge in the category, you're never more than a few minutes away from great music and calls.
- QUALITY CONVERSATIONS - 2-microphone call technology lets you make and take calls on the go, confident that you'll be heard. Plus, with direct access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, you get quality and convenience at the touch of a button.
- COMPACT DESIGN - Compact, foldable and lightweight, these wireless Jabra headphones are designed to fit perfectly into your life. Soft and moldable memory foam ear cushions ensure outstanding comfort and fit, making them ideal for all day use.
- PERSONLIZE YOUR SOUND - Jabra Elite 45h contains the latest Jabra technology, MySound, which adjusts your music experience for your personal hearing profile. Plus, with the Jabra Sound+ App, you can further tweak and customize sound to your liking.
42% Off On Jabra Elite 65t
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- The right earbud is Master and should be used to initiate set-up. It can also be used alone for mono playbacks or for calls
- Take work calls from home. Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with all-day battery for maximum productivity even when you're working from home on your smartphone
- 3-Up to 15 hours of use - Up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case
- IP55 rated; 2-year warranty against water & dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)
- Customisable music using the Jabra Sound+ app equaliser , Auto Pause your sound when removing one earbud and Auto Power off to save your battery
- Remember to update your firmware in the Jabra Sound+ app to experience the high sound quality; One touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant ,Third generation true wireless
26% Off On Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- lithium-ion battery
- Enjoy high definition calls with an Omni-directional microphone and 11mm dynamic speaker that are optimized for high-quality, crystal-clear conversations
- Stream music, podcasts and GPS directions
- One button controls most tasks, making and taking calls is simple and intuitive, the headset gives spoken updates when connected, and automatically adjusts volume and background noise
- Designed with features to make a busy life-on-the-move easier, it adds style and sophistication with a brushed steel surface and transparent ear hook
- With up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
7,999
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000