    Amazon Jabra Days Sale September 2021: Discount Offers On Headphones, True Wireless Earbuds, And More

    By
    |

    If you are looking for TWS earbuds or headphones, then this might be a perfect time. Amazon has announced Jabra Days Sale for September which will be live until September 12. Many premium Jabra's headphones and earbuds have got massive price cuts. The Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds is selling for Rs. 15,999, Rs. 6,999 for the Jabra Elite 45h Wireless headphones, and the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless ANC Bluetooth Earbuds can be purchased at Rs. 9,999.

     

    Amazon Jabra Days Sale September 2021

    Here we are listing all Jabra headphones that have received discounts at Amazon Jabra Days Sale.

    Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds

    Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,500 (74%)

    Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds is available at 74% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this Earbud for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports in Ear Earbuds
     

    Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports in Ear Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (71%)

    Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports in Ear Earbuds is available at 71% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this Earbud for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds

    Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (38%)

    Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds is available at 38% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this Earbud for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 45h, On-Ear Wireless Headphones

    Jabra Elite 45h, On-Ear Wireless Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 6,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (30%)

    Jabra Elite 45h, On-Ear Wireless Headphones is available at 30% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this Headphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds

    Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 10,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (35%)

    Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds is available at 35% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this Earbud for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

    Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999, Deal of the Day: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (16%)

    Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless in Ear Earbuds is available at 16% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this Earbud for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12:42 [IST]
    X