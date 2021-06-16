Amazon JBL Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Earphones, And More

During the sale, the JBL Boom Box portable speaker with a 20,000mAh battery can be purchased at a discount of Rs. 7,500. Following the discount, this powerful speaker can be purchased at Rs. 23,999. Likewise, the JBL Bar 2.1 Harman Deep Bass and JBL SV110 Soundbar are available at discounted prices during the Amazon JBL days sale. Take a look at the exciting offers you can get on a wide range of JBL and Infinity audio products:

JBL Boom Box Most-Powerful Portable Speaker with 20000MAH Battery

M.R.P.:Rs. 31,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,500 (24%)

JBL Boom Box Most-Powerful Portable Speaker with 20000MAH Battery is available at 24% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

JBL SB110 by Harman Powerful Wireless Soundbar

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 7,000 (47%)

JBL SB110 by Harman Powerful Wireless Soundbar is available at 47% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

JBL Bar 2.1 by Harman Deep Bass Soundbar

M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (21%)

JBL Bar 2.1 by Harman Deep Bass Soundbar is available at 21% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

JBL Cinema SB231 by Harman 2.1 Channel Soundbar

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,699 ; You Save: Rs. 5,300 (38%)

JBL Cinema SB231 by Harman 2.1 Channel Soundbar is available at 38% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,699 onwards during the sale.

JBL Pulse 4 by Harman Portable Bluetooth Speaker

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Price: Rs. 15,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (14%)

JBL Pulse 4 by Harman Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 14% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

JBL Xtreme 2 by Harman Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black)

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (23%)

JBL Xtreme 2 by Harman Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) is available at 23% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

JBL C115 TWS

M.R.P.: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000.00 (56%)

JBL Tune 215BT

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300.00 (43%)

JBL Tune 215BT is available at 43% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

Infinity Glide 500

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,349 ; You Save: Rs. 2,150.00 (61%)

Infinity Glide 500 is available at 61% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,349 onwards during the sale.

Infinity (JBL) Glide 120

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000.00 (67%)

Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 is available at 67% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.

JBL C200SI

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 799 ; You Save: Rs. 700.00 (47%)

JBL C200SI is available at 47% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 799 onwards during the sale.

JBL Endurance RunBT

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,199 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200.00 (38%)

JBL Endurance RunBT is available at 48% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinity Glide 510 by Harman (JBL, HK, Infinity)

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 2,300 (58%)

Infinity Glide 510 by Harman is available at 58% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

JBL T460BT by Harman

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; You Save: Rs. 800 (23%)

JBL T460BT by Harman is available at 23% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.

Infinity by Harman Glide 4000 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

M.R.P.: Rs. 7,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,599 ; You Save: Rs. 3,900 (52%)

Infinity by Harman Glide 4000 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is available at 52% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,599 onwards during the sale.

JBL Tune 750BTNC

M.R.P.: Rs. 9,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 5,699 ; You Save: Rs. 3,800 (40%)

JBL Tune 750BTNC is available at 40% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,699 onwards during the sale.

Infinity by Harman Fuze Pint Deep Bass Dual EQ Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Portable Speaker

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 849 ; You Save: Rs.

1,150.00 (58%)

Infinity by Harman Fuze Pint Deep Bass Dual EQ is available at 58% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 849 onwards during the sale.

Infinity Fuze 100 by Harman

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 ; You Save: Rs. 1,600.00 (53%)

Infinity Fuze 100 by Harman is available at 53% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.

Infinity Hardrock 210 by Harman

M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,699 ; You Save: Rs. 3,300 (41%)

Infinity Hardrock 210 by Harman is available at 41% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,699 onwards during the sale.

Infinity by Harman Hardrock 410

M.R.P.: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (29%)

Infinity by Harman Hardrock 410 is available at 29% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

JBL Clip 3 by Harman Ultra-Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

M.R.P.: Rs. 4,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800.00 (40%)

JBL Clip 3 is available at 40% discount during Amazon JBL Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.