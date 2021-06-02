ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Most Rated Portable Speakers To Buy On Flipkart India Under Rs. 1,000

    By
    |

    Audio accessories like portable speakers, headphones, earbuds, and so on have surged in demand and popularity recently. Several brands like Zebronics, pTron, Terabyte, and others have released several gadgets to cater to the rising demand. Particularly, there are several portable speakers in the market that have grabbed the user's attention.

     

    Most Rated Portable Speakers To Buy In Flipkart India Under Rs. 1,000

    We have brought to you a list of the most rated portable speakers to buy On Flipkart India, priced under Rs. 1,000. Here are the details.

    pTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth Speaker

    pTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth Speaker

    Let's start with pTron portable speakers, where the company has released several in the market. One such speaker to have made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India is the pTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth speaker. It is priced at Rs. 999 and has over 1,060 reviews.

    Photron PHT-P10-SPKR-BL 3W Bluetooth Speaker
     

    Photron PHT-P10-SPKR-BL 3W Bluetooth Speaker

    Another to join the list is the Photron PHT-P10-SPKR-BL 3W Bluetooth Speaker. Here, this speaker has over 29,807 ratings and is priced at Rs. 735, making it one of the most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

    PaxMore Super Bass Splashproof Wireless 15 W Bluetooth Speaker

    PaxMore Super Bass Splashproof Wireless 15 W Bluetooth Speaker

    The list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India also includes the PaxMore Super Bass Splashproof Wireless 15 W Bluetooth Speaker. Here, users in India have given it 3,264 ratings for the popular speaker, priced at Rs. 475.

    Terabyte TB 015 Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Terabyte TB 015 Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Terabyte is a popular company when it comes to audio accessories. The Terabyte TB 015 Laptop/Desktop Speaker has received over 6,370 ratings and 926 reviews for its asking price of Rs. 346, making it one of the most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

    Zebronics Zeb - Fame 5W Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Zebronics Zeb - Fame 5W Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    When it comes to accessories and gadgets, Zebronics is another popular brand that comes to mind. The ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5W Laptop/Desktop Speaker is a popular device, priced at Rs. 519 with over 12,070 ratings and 1,648 reviews, making it one of the most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

    F FERONS Wireless Rechargeable 100% Brand New Top Selling Stereo DJ Multimedia Portable Speaker

    F FERONS Wireless Rechargeable 100% Brand New Top Selling Stereo DJ Multimedia Portable Speaker

    Joining the list is the F FERONS Wireless Stereo DJ Multimedia Portable Speaker, which offers brand new, top-selling features like a rechargeable battery and so on. Priced at Rs. 397, this speaker has received over 14,921 ratings, making it an immensely popular and most rated portable speaker to buy in India.

    Oxhox v 5.1 Bluetooth BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Oxhox v 5.1 Bluetooth BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

    The list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India also includes the Oxhox v 5.1 Bluetooth BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker. Here, this speaker from Oxhox has 8,314 ratings and 832 reviews for the asking price of Rs. 399.

    Terabyte KUBIX 2W Speakers 2 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Terabyte KUBIX 2W Speakers 2 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Another gadget from Terabyte is the KUBIX 2W Speakers 2 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker, which is priced at Rs. 347. With 4,388 ratings and 541 reviews, this Terabyte speaker has made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

    Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker

    Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker

    Another device from Zebronics is the Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker, which is priced at Rs. 599. With 30,252 ratings and 3,742 reviews, this Zebronics speaker has made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

    Oxhox MEGA BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Oxhox MEGA BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Joining the list is the Oxhox MEGA BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs. 399. This affordable speaker has made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India with over 8,314 ratings and 832 reviews.

    Ubon SP-70 Cool Bass Portable Speaker Powered with 1600mAh Battery

    Ubon SP-70 Cool Bass Portable Speaker Powered with 1600mAh Battery

    Another important addition to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India is the Ubon SP-70 Cool Bass Portable Speaker. This speaker is priced at Rs. 980 and is powered with a 1600 mAh battery, making it quite popular with 12,102 ratings and 2,632 reviews.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X