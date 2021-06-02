Most Rated Portable Speakers To Buy On Flipkart India Under Rs. 1,000

We have brought to you a list of the most rated portable speakers to buy On Flipkart India, priced under Rs. 1,000. Here are the details.

pTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth Speaker

Let's start with pTron portable speakers, where the company has released several in the market. One such speaker to have made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India is the pTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth speaker. It is priced at Rs. 999 and has over 1,060 reviews.

Photron PHT-P10-SPKR-BL 3W Bluetooth Speaker

Another to join the list is the Photron PHT-P10-SPKR-BL 3W Bluetooth Speaker. Here, this speaker has over 29,807 ratings and is priced at Rs. 735, making it one of the most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

PaxMore Super Bass Splashproof Wireless 15 W Bluetooth Speaker

The list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India also includes the PaxMore Super Bass Splashproof Wireless 15 W Bluetooth Speaker. Here, users in India have given it 3,264 ratings for the popular speaker, priced at Rs. 475.

Terabyte TB 015 Laptop/Desktop Speaker

Terabyte is a popular company when it comes to audio accessories. The Terabyte TB 015 Laptop/Desktop Speaker has received over 6,370 ratings and 926 reviews for its asking price of Rs. 346, making it one of the most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

Zebronics Zeb - Fame 5W Laptop/Desktop Speaker

When it comes to accessories and gadgets, Zebronics is another popular brand that comes to mind. The ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5W Laptop/Desktop Speaker is a popular device, priced at Rs. 519 with over 12,070 ratings and 1,648 reviews, making it one of the most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

F FERONS Wireless Rechargeable 100% Brand New Top Selling Stereo DJ Multimedia Portable Speaker

Joining the list is the F FERONS Wireless Stereo DJ Multimedia Portable Speaker, which offers brand new, top-selling features like a rechargeable battery and so on. Priced at Rs. 397, this speaker has received over 14,921 ratings, making it an immensely popular and most rated portable speaker to buy in India.

Oxhox v 5.1 Bluetooth BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

The list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India also includes the Oxhox v 5.1 Bluetooth BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker. Here, this speaker from Oxhox has 8,314 ratings and 832 reviews for the asking price of Rs. 399.

Terabyte KUBIX 2W Speakers 2 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker

Another gadget from Terabyte is the KUBIX 2W Speakers 2 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker, which is priced at Rs. 347. With 4,388 ratings and 541 reviews, this Terabyte speaker has made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker

Another device from Zebronics is the Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker, which is priced at Rs. 599. With 30,252 ratings and 3,742 reviews, this Zebronics speaker has made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India.

Oxhox MEGA BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

Joining the list is the Oxhox MEGA BASS Stereo Sound Drum With FM 10 W Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs. 399. This affordable speaker has made it to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India with over 8,314 ratings and 832 reviews.

Ubon SP-70 Cool Bass Portable Speaker Powered with 1600mAh Battery

Another important addition to the list of most rated portable speakers to buy in India is the Ubon SP-70 Cool Bass Portable Speaker. This speaker is priced at Rs. 980 and is powered with a 1600 mAh battery, making it quite popular with 12,102 ratings and 2,632 reviews.