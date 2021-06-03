Just In
- 17 min ago Aircel Lenders Approach Supreme Court Against NCLAT Order: Here's Why
- 38 min ago Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earbuds Launch Officially Teased; Could Arrive On June 9
- 1 hr ago Amazon Sidewalk To Share Internet With Neighbors Via Echo Devices; Privacy At Risk?
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Obtaining 'Trick Consent' For New Privacy Policy; Complaint Filed
Don't Miss
- Sports We are carrying out extensive fitness training for the Tokyo Games: Umpires Raghuprasad RV and Javed Shaikh
- Automobiles Volkswagen Polo TSI Comfortline Automatic Launched In India: Priced At Rs 8.51 Lakh
- News Covid-19 vaccine: Key India-made vaccines set to be rolled out soon
- Finance Minimum Wage In India: Govt Sets Up Expert Panel To Determine Minimum Wage
- Movies Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh's Baarish Ban Jaana Is Out; We Can't Take Our Eyes Off The Magical Jodi
- Education Mizoram HSLC Result 2021 Declared, Check MBSE Mizoram 10th Result 2021 Link
- Lifestyle Gucci Sells Kaftan Dress That Looks Like Traditional Indian Kurta For Rs 2.5 Lakh And Twitter Is Shocked
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In June
Amazon JBL Sale: Discount Offer On JBL Audio Devices
JBL is a popular brand, best known for its audio peripherals. The company has unveiled many audio products that are bestsellers in their categories. Its portfolio comprises headphones, speakers, earphones, TWS earbuds, and much more.
The online retailer Amazon India sells a lot of JBL products for its users. Having said that, if you want to avail JBL products at a considerable discount, then you can buy the same at a discounted pricing on Amazon India during the Amazon JBL sale.
Infinity Glide 510 by Harman
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 2,300 (58% Off)
Infinity Glide 510 by Harman is available at 58% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 ; You Save: Rs. 1,900 (63%)
Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband is available at 63% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
JBL C100SI by Harman In-Ear Deep Bass Headphones with Mic
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,299 ; Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; You Save: Rs. 600 (46%)
JBL C100SI by Harman In-Ear Deep Bass Headphones with Mic is available at 46% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.
JBL C200SI by Harman Super Deep Bass in-Ear Premium Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 799 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (47%)
JBL C200SI by Harman Super Deep Bass in-Ear Premium Headphones with Mic is available at 47% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs.799 onwards during the sale.
JBL Endurance Run by Harman Sweat-Proof Sports in-Ear Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,599 ; Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 600 (38%)
JBL Endurance Run by Harman Sweat-Proof Sports in-Ear Headphones is available at 38% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
JBL Endurance RunBT by Harman Sweat Proof Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,199 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (38%)
JBL Endurance RunBT by Harman Sweat Proof Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones is available at 38% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinity Glide 500
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (57%)
Infinity Glide 500 is available at 57% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.
JBL T460BT by Harman Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; You Save: Rs. 800 (23%)
JBL T460BT by Harman Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones is available at 23% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.
JBL Quantum 100
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,400 (35%)
JBL Quantum 100 is available at 35% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,599 onwards during the sale.
JBL Tune 700BT by Harman
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (10%)
JBL Tune 700BT by Harman is available at 10% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.
JBL Tune 750BTNC
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 5,699 ; You Save: Rs. 3,800 (40%)
JBL Tune 750BTNC is available at 40% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,699 onwards during the sale.
JBL Live 500BT by Harman
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,699 ; You Save: Rs. 2,300(23%)
JBL Live 500BT by Harman is available at 23% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,699 onwards during the sale.
Infinity Hardrock 210
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 5,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (31%)
Infinity Hardrock 210 is available at 31% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinity Sonic B200WL
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; You Save: Rs. 9,500 (53%)
Infinity Sonic B200WL is available at 53% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
JBL GO3 by Harman Ultra Portable IP67 Water & Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (25%)
JBL GO3 by Harman Ultra Portable IP67 Water & Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (15%)
JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker is available at 15% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
JBL Charge 4
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (25%)
JBL Charge 4 is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
JBL Bar 2.1 by Harman Deep Bass Soundbar
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (21%)
JBL Bar 2.1 by Harman Deep Bass Soundbar is available at 21% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
JBL C115 TWS
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (56%)
JBL C115 TWS is available at 56% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
JBL Tune 215BT
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (43%)
JBL Tune 215BT is available at 43% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770