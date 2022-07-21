ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Best Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

    By
    |

    These days, wireless earbuds aka TWS earbuds are used by many people due to the convenience offered by these accessories. While there are a plethora of options to choose from in this segment, one feature that sets them apart from the competition is the presence of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). This is ideal for cutting down the ambient noise and giving a crystal clear audio quality.

     
    Amazon Prime Day Sale On Best Active Noise-Cancelling True Earbuds

    If are looking forward to buying any TWS earbuds with ANC, then the online retailer Amazon India is the right place for you to make the purchase. You can purchase one during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 which is slated for July 23 and July 24 to get these products at a huge discount. Also, there will be partner discounts, new launches, and other lucrative benefits. Check out the options available on Amazon from here.

    OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

    OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (25% Off)

    OnePlus Buds Pro is available at 25% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Buds Z2

    OnePlus Buds Z2

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,799 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (20% Off)

    Oneplus Buds Z2 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 4,799 onwards during the sale.

     

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
     

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,790 ; You Save: Rs. 11,200 (62% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available at 62% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 6,790 onwards during the sale.

    Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS)

    Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 7,500 (75% Off)

    Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS) is available at 75% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

    JBL Tune 130NC TWS

    JBL Tune 130NC TWS

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 6,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (43% Off)

    JBL Tune 130NC TWS is available at 43% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Buds Air 2

    Realme Buds Air 2

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40% Off)

    Realme Buds Air 2 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X