Just In
- 4 hrs ago Here's How Much Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Could Cost
- 8 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11X Pro, And More
- 8 hrs ago Smartphones With High-End Processors That Are Not Flagships
- 9 hrs ago FIFA 23 Game Launching In September: Here’s How To Pre-Order Now And Save 10 Percent
Don't Miss
- Finance This Company's Ex-Bonus Share Date Is Today, July 22, Stock Gains 10% Intra Day, Check Details If You Own
- News Portion of Bundelkhand Expressway develops potholes week after inauguration by PM Modi
- Sports West Germany and Hamburg great Uwe Seeler dies aged 85
- Movies Kiccha Sudeep Apologises To Media For Cancelling Vikrant Rona Press Meet Due To Health Issues
- Education Meet Draupadi Murmu, India’s First Tribal And 15th President Of India
- Automobiles BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ Launched In India At Rs 67.50 Lakh
- Lifestyle National Cousins Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Cousins
- Travel The Amazon – Planet's Artless Beauty
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Best Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds
These days, wireless earbuds aka TWS earbuds are used by many people due to the convenience offered by these accessories. While there are a plethora of options to choose from in this segment, one feature that sets them apart from the competition is the presence of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). This is ideal for cutting down the ambient noise and giving a crystal clear audio quality.
If are looking forward to buying any TWS earbuds with ANC, then the online retailer Amazon India is the right place for you to make the purchase. You can purchase one during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 which is slated for July 23 and July 24 to get these products at a huge discount. Also, there will be partner discounts, new launches, and other lucrative benefits. Check out the options available on Amazon from here.
OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (25% Off)
OnePlus Buds Pro is available at 25% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus Buds Z2
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,799 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (20% Off)
Oneplus Buds Z2 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 4,799 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,790 ; You Save: Rs. 11,200 (62% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available at 62% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 6,790 onwards during the sale.
Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs. 7,500 (75% Off)
Boult Audio Omega Earbuds (TWS) is available at 75% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
JBL Tune 130NC TWS
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 6,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (43% Off)
JBL Tune 130NC TWS is available at 43% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Air 2
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40% Off)
Realme Buds Air 2 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086