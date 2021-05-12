Just In
Amazon Realme Days Sale: Discount On Headphones, Smart Watches, Power Banks, And More
Amazon is currently hosting Realme Days Sale, which will run until 14 May. During the sale, you can get up to 60 percent off on Realme Products including headphones, smartwatches, power banks. If you are looking for a smartwatch, earbuds then this might right time for you.
The Realme Watch S is now selling for Rs. 4,999, while the Realme Smart Watch S Pro has received 23 percent off. Alongside, the Realme 20,000 mAh Power Bank, 10,000 mAh 12W Power Bank 2i are also available at a very cheap price.
Check out the all discount offers on the Realme accessories products that you can get during the sale.
Realme Buds 2
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 799 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 200 (25%)
Realme Buds 2 is available at 60% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (38%)
Realme Watch S is available at 38% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Selfie Stick
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57%)
Realme Selfie Stick is available at 57% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme 20000 mAh Power Bank
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 900 (36%)
Realme 20000 mAh Power Bank is available at 36% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
Realme Classic Watch
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 6,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (50%)
Realme Classic Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 10000mAh 12W Power Bank 2i
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 799 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (47%)
Realme 10000mAh 12W Power Bank 2i is available at 47% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 799 onwards during the sale.
Realme Smart Watch S Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (23%)
Realme Smart Watch S Pro is available at 23% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Headphone
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,009 (25%)
Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Headphone is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.
