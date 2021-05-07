10 smartwatches Gifts For This Mother's Day 2021 Ideas Under Rs. 5,000

Let's start with Realme, a brand that's popular for its smartphones. The list of 10 smartwatch gifts for this Mother's Day includes the Realme Watch and the Realme Watch S that would make the perfect gift for your mother. With its premium features and affordable price tag, both these Realme smartwatches make a perfect choice.

Joining the list are a few smartwatches from Noise. One can check out the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 and the Noise ColorFit Nav. Both these smartwatches offer premium health-centric features that would be the ideal gifting idea for this Mother's Day. Plus, one can check out the boAt Storm smartwatch that makes an impressive entry in the list of 10 smartwatch gifts for this Mother's Day.

If you're looking for classy choices, one can check out the Amazfit Bip S Lite, which makes an attractive Mother's Day gift. The list of 10 smartwatch gifts for this Mother's Day also includes devices like the Syska SW100, Ambrane Pulse, Gionee Senorita, and the Bingo F10. With several healthy features, these smartwatches also offer to make a style statement, making it the best Mother's Day Gift in 2021.

Realme Watch

MRP: Rs. 4,998

Key Specs

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

14 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, and Cricket

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

160mAh battery

Boat Storm

MRP: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs

1.54-inch colour touch display with personalized and downloadable cloud-based watch faces

Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices

Vibration alerts for calls, texts, sedentary alert, schedule reminder & alarms. Weather forecasts for the next 15 days.

24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 / Blood Oxygen monitoring

Monitor your sleep patterns & quality

8 sports mode which include running, walking, climbing, riding, basketball, football, badminton, and table tennis

Guided meditation feature will help you relax and keep calm

Smart gesture controls to take photos, change watch face display, wake screen and more

Water resistant (3ATM / 30 meters)

Remote camera & music control, Find my phone feature

230mAh battery

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

MRP: Rs. 3,998

Key Specs

1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices

Customisable & cloud-based watch face

Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap

14 Sports modes

Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode

Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep

Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control

210mAh battery

Noise ColorFit Nav

MRP: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) LCD screen

Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices

Cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)

Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap

10 Sports mode, Can track speed, distance and path in real-time

6-axis accelerometer + gyroscope, in-built GPS, Sleep tracking

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

24×7 heart rate monitoring

Alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, breath, sedentary alerts

180mAh battery

Amazfit Bip S Lite

MRP: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs