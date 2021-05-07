Just In
10 smartwatches Gifts For This Mother's Day 2021 Ideas Under Rs. 5,000
Mother's Day is right here and it's your chance to make your mother feel special. If you still haven't got her anything, don't fret! We've got you covered with some amazing Mother's Day gifting ideas. And what better gift than a smartwatch that helps her keep track of vitals like heart rate, SpO2, steps, sleep, and more. This is why we've made a list of 10 smartwatch gifts for this Mother's Day that includes top brands like Realme, Noise, Amazfit, and more. Here are the details:
Let's start with Realme, a brand that's popular for its smartphones. The list of 10 smartwatch gifts for this Mother's Day includes the Realme Watch and the Realme Watch S that would make the perfect gift for your mother. With its premium features and affordable price tag, both these Realme smartwatches make a perfect choice.
Joining the list are a few smartwatches from Noise. One can check out the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 and the Noise ColorFit Nav. Both these smartwatches offer premium health-centric features that would be the ideal gifting idea for this Mother's Day. Plus, one can check out the boAt Storm smartwatch that makes an impressive entry in the list of 10 smartwatch gifts for this Mother's Day.
If you're looking for classy choices, one can check out the Amazfit Bip S Lite, which makes an attractive Mother's Day gift. The list of 10 smartwatch gifts for this Mother's Day also includes devices like the Syska SW100, Ambrane Pulse, Gionee Senorita, and the Bingo F10. With several healthy features, these smartwatches also offer to make a style statement, making it the best Mother's Day Gift in 2021.
Realme Watch
MRP: Rs. 4,998
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- 14 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, and Cricket
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 160mAh battery
Boat Storm
MRP: Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- 1.54-inch colour touch display with personalized and downloadable cloud-based watch faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices
- Vibration alerts for calls, texts, sedentary alert, schedule reminder & alarms. Weather forecasts for the next 15 days.
- 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 / Blood Oxygen monitoring
- Monitor your sleep patterns & quality
- 8 sports mode which include running, walking, climbing, riding, basketball, football, badminton, and table tennis
- Guided meditation feature will help you relax and keep calm
- Smart gesture controls to take photos, change watch face display, wake screen and more
- Water resistant (3ATM / 30 meters)
- Remote camera & music control, Find my phone feature
- 230mAh battery
Noise Colorfit Pro 3
MRP: Rs. 3,998
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices
- Customisable & cloud-based watch face
- Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap
- 14 Sports modes
- Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode
- Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep
- Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control
- 210mAh battery
Noise ColorFit Nav
MRP: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) LCD screen
- Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices
- Cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)
- Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap
- 10 Sports mode, Can track speed, distance and path in real-time
- 6-axis accelerometer + gyroscope, in-built GPS, Sleep tracking
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 24×7 heart rate monitoring
- Alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, breath, sedentary alerts
- 180mAh battery
Amazfit Bip S Lite
MRP: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch ( 176 x 176 pixels) colour Always-on reflective touch display
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on colour touch display
- 8 sports modes (Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle.)
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Compatible with Android and iOS
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- Amazfit OS; Compatibility: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
- 200mAh battery
