Mother's Day Smartphones Gift Ideas Upgrade To Basic Phones To Smartphones

Keeping these factors in mind, some online retailers are ready to help you shop essentials. Also, there are smartphones and other gadgets that are available for sale during this Mother's Day. Having said that, here we have cherrypicked the best gift you can buy for your mom right now.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12 loaded with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 48MP camera, and 6000mAh battery available in India at starting at Rs. 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Exynos 850 processor, 6GB of RAM, runs Android 11 , comes with 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera And 6,000mAh battery available in India at starting at Rs. 9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Samsung Galaxy M12 loaded with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 48MP quad rear camera + 8MP front camera, 6000mAh battery available in India at starting at Rs. 10,999.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme narzo 30A with 6.5-inch display, Helio G85, 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, 6000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 8,999.

Realme C25

Realme C25 loaded with a 6.5-inch display, Helio G70, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD, Android 11 13MP rear camera, 2MP + 2MP + 8MP front-facing camera And 6000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 6,999.

Realme C20

Realme C20 loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, 2.3GHz Octa Core, 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD, realme UI based on Android 10, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, Dual 4G VoLTE, 5000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 6,899.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9A loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen, 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD, Android 10, 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front camera, Dual 4G VoLTE, 5000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 7,899.

Realme C12

Realme C12 loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display, 2.3GHz Octa Core, 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD, realme UI based on Android 10, 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, Dual 4G VoLTE, 6000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 7,999.

Xiaomi Poco C3

POCO C3 loaded with a 6.53-inch display, up to 4GB RAM, Android 10 with MIUI 12, 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera, 2MP Rear Camera and 5MP front camera, 5000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 7,499.

Realme C11

Realme C11 loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection, 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor, 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD, Dual SIM, realme UI based on Android 10, 13MP rear camera + 2MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, Dual 4G VoLTE, 5000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 7,499.

Realme C21

Realme C21 loaded with a 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 prosessor, 2/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM, Dual SIM, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Selfie Camera, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5, 5000 MAh Battery available in India starting at Rs. 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy M02

Samsung Galaxy M02 loaded with a 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display, 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor, 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card, Android 10, Dual SIM, 13MP rear camera, 2MP macro camera, 5MP front camera, Dual 4G VoLTE, 5,000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 7,499.

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610, Octa Core Snapdragon, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD, Android 11, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera and 8MP front camera, 6000mAh battery phone available in India starting at Rs. 9,999.

Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A loaded with a 6.5-inch Mini drop display, Snapdragon 665, up to 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP and 8MP front-facing camera, 5000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Redmi 9 loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 display, Helio G35, 4GB RAM, Android 10 with MIUI 12, 13MP rear camera, 2MP + 5MP front camera, 5000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 8,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i

Redmi 9i loaded with a 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen, 2GHz Octa Core, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD, Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, Dual 4G VoLTE, 5000mAh battery available in India starting at Rs. 8,499.