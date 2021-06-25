Amazon Small Business Day Sale: Discounts On Gadgets And Other Accessories

The Amazon Small Business Day Sale is here, offering an exclusive discount on these gadgets and other accessories.

Electronic Gadgets Under Rs. 599

Starting with electronic gadgets, the Amazon Small Business Day Sale is offering these devices under Rs. 599. For instance, devices like torches, electric lamps, and so on can be purchases under Rs. 599.

Up To 50% Off On Work From Home Essential Gadgets

The Amazon Small Business Day Sale further extends to work-from-home essential gadgets. Be it a comfortable, portable desk or even a simple spike buster, the Amazon Small Business Day Sale has discount offers for these gadgets, up to 50 percent.

Up To 50% Off On Stylish Phone Cases

Phone cases are a must, irrespective of the device you have. Having a phone case helps prevent any damage when the phone falls or breaks. Moreover, having a stylish phone case further ups your style quotient. The Amazon Small Business Day Sale is offering up to 50 percent discount for stylish phone cases.

Up To 60% Off On Earphones And Headsets

One can also check out earphones and headsets at the Amazon Small Business Day Sale. With up to a 60 percent discount, earphones and headsets from brands like JBL, Sony, Zebronics, and others can be purchased for a much cheaper price.

Up To 65% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

A Bluetooth speaker is another attractive gadget that boosts your home entertainment unit. You can get portable Bluetooth speakers in various shapes and sizes. The Amazon Small Business Day Sale is offering up to a 65 percent discount on these.

Up To 50% Off On Smart Watches And Bands

Lastly, the Amazon Small Business Day Sale is extending up to 50 percent discount on smartwatches and fitness bands. These gadgets have become a norm to keep track of our health and fitness, especially in times of pandemic.