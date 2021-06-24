Flipkart And Amazon OnePlus Community Sale 2021: Discounts On Oneplus Smartphones, Accessories, And More

The OnePlus Community Sale on 2021 being hosted online offers smart TVs and other digital accessories by the Chinese tech giant with up to 20 percent discount. The OnePlus UV Y series, OnePlus TV U1S, and the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds are amongst the premium products which you can buy during the sale.

Here is the list of the OnePlus products which you can buy during the Community Sale 2021 on Flipkart and Amazon.

OnePlus 9 5G

Price Starts From Rs. 44,500

Key Specs



6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus 8T

Price Starts From Rs. 37,499

Key Specs



6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus 9R

Price Starts From Rs. 37,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP macro camera, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus 9 Pro

Price Starts From Rs. 61,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Price Starts From Rs. 23,999

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus Band

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,799 (17% off)

OnePlus Band is available at 17% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

Oneplus TV U1S

Offer:

50inch Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (20% off)

55inch Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (20% off)

65inch Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (10% off)

Oneplus TV U1S is available at upto 20% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus TV Y series

Offer:

43inch Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (13% off)

40inch Deal Price: Rs. 23,499 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999 (16% off)

32inch Deal Price: Rs. 18,239 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (8% off)

Oneplus TV Y Series is available at upto 16% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 18,239 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Buds Z

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (9% off)

OnePlus Buds Z is available at 9% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

Oneplus Buds

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (9% off)

OnePlus Buds is available at 9% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; MRP: Rs. 3,190 (15% off)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is available at 15% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Power Bank

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,299 (Rs. 300 off)

OnePlus Power Bank is available at Rs. 300 off during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.