ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart And Amazon OnePlus Community Sale 2021: Discounts On Oneplus Smartphones, Accessories, And More

    By
    |

    With the easing pandemic situations across India, e-commerce brands have resumed sales and delivery of non-essential commodities. The online retailers have also restarted with monthly sales where consumer electronics and other products are being sold at cheaper prices. Both Amazon and Flipkart are hosting a sale for OnePlus accessories.

     

    Flipkart And Amazon Oneplus Community Sale 2021

    The OnePlus Community Sale on 2021 being hosted online offers smart TVs and other digital accessories by the Chinese tech giant with up to 20 percent discount. The OnePlus UV Y series, OnePlus TV U1S, and the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds are amongst the premium products which you can buy during the sale.

    Here is the list of the OnePlus products which you can buy during the Community Sale 2021 on Flipkart and Amazon.

    OnePlus 9 5G
     

    OnePlus 9 5G

    Price Starts From Rs. 44,500
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8T

    Price Starts From Rs. 37,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    OnePlus 9R

    OnePlus 9R

    Price Starts From Rs. 37,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP macro camera, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    OnePlus 9 Pro

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    Price Starts From Rs. 61,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    Price Starts From Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    OnePlus Band

    OnePlus Band

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,799 (17% off)

    OnePlus Band is available at 17% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

    Oneplus TV U1S

    Oneplus TV U1S

    Offer:

    • 50inch Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (20% off)
    • 55inch Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (20% off)
    • 65inch Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (10% off)

    Oneplus TV U1S is available at upto 20% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus TV Y series

    OnePlus TV Y series

    Offer:
    43inch Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (13% off)
    40inch Deal Price: Rs. 23,499 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999 (16% off)
    32inch Deal Price: Rs. 18,239 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (8% off)

    Oneplus TV Y Series is available at upto 16% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 18,239 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Buds Z

    OnePlus Buds Z

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (9% off)

    OnePlus Buds Z is available at 9% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

    Oneplus Buds

    Oneplus Buds

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (9% off)

    OnePlus Buds is available at 9% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; MRP: Rs. 3,190 (15% off)

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is available at 15% discount during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Power Bank

    OnePlus Power Bank

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,299 (Rs. 300 off)

    OnePlus Power Bank is available at Rs. 300 off during OnePlus Community Sale. You can get this device starts from Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X