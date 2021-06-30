Just In
Best Bluetooth Speaker Enabled Water Bottles To Buy In India
Portable Bluetooth speakers have become a must-have accessory these days. Every big and small OEM now offers a wireless Bluetooth speaker line-up to meet the consumer's demands. Thus, the market offers a variety of wireless Bluetooth speakers ranging from a few hundred rupees to staggering Rs. 50,000 and even beyond.
With this development, several makers are trying to come up with unique Bluetooth-enabled wireless speakers. One such unique design is the water bottles embedded with Bluetooth speakers. Here, we have listed the wireless Bluetooth speaker within water bottles available in India.
Vaya Drynk - 600 ml - Black - (Sipper Lid)
The Vaya Drynk is a Bluetooth speaker cum water bottle that can be used as a flask, sipper, gulper, tumbler and a water bottle by various people priced at Rs. 1,290.
MILTON Rhythm 900 Insulated Thermosteel with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
MILTON Rhythm 900 is priced at Rs. 1,396 and comes with a stainless steel bottle of 900ml capacity. It has call forwarding or call back icons as well.
Zebronics Rover 2-in-1 Water Bottle Buetooth Speaker
Priced at Rs. 1,099, the Zebronics Rover 2-in-1 Water Bottle Buetooth Speaker is one of the best options for you to buy out there.
Milton Boom 900 Stainless Steel Bottle with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
You can stay hydrated while playing music on-the-go with Milton's one-of-a-kind Bluetooth speaker bottle. It is priced at Rs. 1,384.
UVEE Sip Bottle
Priced at Rs. 1,999, the UVEE Sip Bottle is claimed to be a self-cleaning & portable that can eliminate 99.99% micro-organisms in just 2 minutes.
BESTTALK IPX4 WaterProof Bottle Series Portable Sports 3 W Bluetooth Speaker
You can by the BESTTALK IPX4 WaterProof Bottle series sports a 3W Bluetooth speaker for Rs. 1,349 via online.
