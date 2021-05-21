Just In
Best Portable Sterilizer Box: 99.9% Sterilization For Smartphones And Other Gadgets
Coronavirus has made us familiar with sanitizers and other disinfectant sprays. In fact, masks and sanitizers have become regular household commodities to help us stay safe from COVID-19. However, what about our things? We constantly use our smartphone and other gadgets, often contaminating them with germs and possibly the virus.
This is why we've made a list of the best portable sterilizer box. The sterilization for smartphones and other gadgets can be done with these portable sterilizers, listed below.
Amtidy U99 UV Sanitizer
Let's start with the Amitidy U99 UV sanitizer, which claims to offer 99.9 percent destruction of all germs and threats. This makes it one of the best portable sterilizer boxes available in the market for Rs. 2,599.
Pro TechStark UV Sterilizer Box for Sterilization Phone
Joining the list of best portable sterilizer boxes is the Pro TechStark UV sterilizer box. This one is completely dedicated to sterilizing your smartphones and other gadgets of similar size. One can get this for just Rs. 1,299, making it an affordable choice.
MOBITIZER UV-C Sterilizer Box
The Mobitizer UV-C sterilizer box is also available in the Indian market and can be bought on several e-commerce sites. As one of the best portable sterilizer boxes, this one costs just Rs. 1,499.
ORILEY UV Light Sterilizer Bag
Oriley is one of the popular names when it comes to gadgets and handy techs. The new UV Light Sterilizer Bag from the company is among the best portable sterilizer boxes, which can be bought here for Rs. 3,299.
Cello All In One Portable Sanitizer
Cello is another familiar name, especially for household gadgets. The company has brought in an all-in-one portable sanitizer for Rs. 1,299. Its handy, lightweight design makes it among the best portable sterilizer boxes in the market.
Presto Life UV-C Ultraviolet Light Sterilizer
The list of best portable sterilizer boxes also includes the Presto Life UV-C ultraviolet light sterilizer. One can simply place their smartphone or any of their gadget in this sterilizer and get it completely sanitized, costing just Rs. 1,299.
House of Quirk UV Light Sterilizer Box
If you're looking for something unique, one can check out the House of Quirk UV Light Sterilizer Box, which costs Rs. 8,999. As one of the best portable sterilizer boxes in the market, this one also offers a unique design and a quirky feel.
Muvit UV Light Sterilizer Box
One can also check out the Muvit UV Light Sterilizer Box, available for Rs. 1,999. This sterilizer is among the list of best portable sterilizer boxes for its functionality and features offered.
RFV1 UV Disinfection Box
The list of best portable sterilizer boxes also includes the RFV1 UV disinfection box. One can purchase in the market for just Rs. 1,025, making it an affordable option and favorable to get in India.
