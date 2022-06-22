Just In
- 5 min ago Jabra Talk 65 Is A Premium Mono Bluetooth Headset with Up To 14-Hrs Of Talk Time
- 24 min ago 5G To Rollout In 25 Cities In India This Year: How Much Will It Cost?
- 32 min ago Dilli Bazaar E-Portal To Go Live In December 2022; Everything You Need To Know
- 44 min ago Moto G42 India Launch Tipped For Next Week; Features, Pricing & Other Details
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Revealed - Big British GT Gets Even More Luxurious
- Lifestyle Independence Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations
- News Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh returns, says he's with Uddhav Thackeray
- Sports Zeba Bano seeks redemption at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash
- Education ONGC Non-Executive Admit Card 2022 Released, Steps To Download ONGC Non-Executive Call Letter On ongcindia.com
- Movies Kaveri Priyam Doesn't Want To Repeat Roles; Says She Had To Wait For More Than A Year For Role Like Dr Monami
- Finance This Small Cap Lubricants Co. Approves 5:1 Stock Split: Check Details
- Travel Ambubachi Mela 2022- All You Need to Know
Blaupunkt Dolby Soundbar, TWS Earbuds, More Launching In India: CEO Sukhesh Madaan
TWS audio segment in India has witnessed a sharp spike in the past few years. In fact, the International Data Corporation records 20.3 million TWS units being shipped in 2021. Blaupunkt is catering to this rising demand and popularity with its wide range of personal audio accessories, which has been a dynamic transition from car and automobile audio.
Gizbot recently interacted with Sukhesh Madaan, the CEO of Blaupunkt Audio, India. Madaan gave us insights of the new range of TWS earbuds from Blaupunkt, the diverse Indian market for audio accessories, and how the German technology is curated for India.
Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Earbuds In India
One of the new launches from Blaupunkt is the new BTW07 TWS earbuds with ANC. These are uniquely designed TWS earbuds with a stem design. Plus, Blaupunkt has included TurboVolt fast charging support, which makes it a powerful device for Rs. 2,499.
"We wanted to make it a 'mass' feature rather than a 'class' feature that used to be affordable only more than Rs. 5K," Sukhesh Madaan tells us. Generally, this segment of TWS earbuds offers passive noise cancellation, and buyers would have to shell out additional money to get ANC. Blaupunkt aims to make ANC accessible with its new range of affordable TWS earbuds.
Blaupunkt Fine Tuning German legacy For India
For the unaware, Blaupunkt is a popular German brand that rose in popularity for car audio systems. The brand brings several German-made technologies to the Indian market. However, not everything can be transitioned to India, Madaan explains. "Our German legacy is our key USP. But we customize our products to suit the Indian market and audience," he says.
Blaupunkt's research shows that Indian audiences prefer high bass when it comes to audio preferences. But this isn't the case for the global market or even the European market. This is why Blaupunkt 'fine tunes' audio accessories, including home entertainment and personal audio accessories for the Indian audience.
That's not all. Madaan also tells us that Blaupunkt redesigns audio accessories to cater to the Indian weather and the rough & tough use. For instance, the wired audio accessories from Blaupunkt come with an affordable price tag but also include a warranty for a year to ensure that customers are insured for the rough and tough use.
Blaupunkt New Products Launching This Year
The Indian audio market is presently bustling with TWS earbuds from Noise, boAt, JBL, and so on. Most of these brands offer audio gadgets for affordable prices, starting from just Rs. 599. Other top-tier brands like Sony, Samsung, and Apple are also in cut-throat competition. In this scenario, Blaupunkt has a string of new products lined up for launch.
Among these are more TWS earbuds. In fact, Blaupunkt has new TWS earbuds incoming with six mics that aim to offer advanced ANC. Additionally, Madaan tells us about a new 5.1 Dolby Soundbar that's going to be unique for the Indian market. The upcoming Blaupunkt products will continue to uphold the brand's German legacy and quality at an aggressive price point. Madaan says these key factors will help in sales and growth for the brand.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,999
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086
-
23,999