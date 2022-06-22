Blaupunkt Dolby Soundbar, TWS Earbuds, More Launching In India: CEO Sukhesh Madaan

Gizbot recently interacted with Sukhesh Madaan, the CEO of Blaupunkt Audio, India. Madaan gave us insights of the new range of TWS earbuds from Blaupunkt, the diverse Indian market for audio accessories, and how the German technology is curated for India.

Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Earbuds In India

One of the new launches from Blaupunkt is the new BTW07 TWS earbuds with ANC. These are uniquely designed TWS earbuds with a stem design. Plus, Blaupunkt has included TurboVolt fast charging support, which makes it a powerful device for Rs. 2,499.

"We wanted to make it a 'mass' feature rather than a 'class' feature that used to be affordable only more than Rs. 5K," Sukhesh Madaan tells us. Generally, this segment of TWS earbuds offers passive noise cancellation, and buyers would have to shell out additional money to get ANC. Blaupunkt aims to make ANC accessible with its new range of affordable TWS earbuds.

Blaupunkt Fine Tuning German legacy For India

For the unaware, Blaupunkt is a popular German brand that rose in popularity for car audio systems. The brand brings several German-made technologies to the Indian market. However, not everything can be transitioned to India, Madaan explains. "Our German legacy is our key USP. But we customize our products to suit the Indian market and audience," he says.

Blaupunkt's research shows that Indian audiences prefer high bass when it comes to audio preferences. But this isn't the case for the global market or even the European market. This is why Blaupunkt 'fine tunes' audio accessories, including home entertainment and personal audio accessories for the Indian audience.

That's not all. Madaan also tells us that Blaupunkt redesigns audio accessories to cater to the Indian weather and the rough & tough use. For instance, the wired audio accessories from Blaupunkt come with an affordable price tag but also include a warranty for a year to ensure that customers are insured for the rough and tough use.

Blaupunkt New Products Launching This Year

The Indian audio market is presently bustling with TWS earbuds from Noise, boAt, JBL, and so on. Most of these brands offer audio gadgets for affordable prices, starting from just Rs. 599. Other top-tier brands like Sony, Samsung, and Apple are also in cut-throat competition. In this scenario, Blaupunkt has a string of new products lined up for launch.

Among these are more TWS earbuds. In fact, Blaupunkt has new TWS earbuds incoming with six mics that aim to offer advanced ANC. Additionally, Madaan tells us about a new 5.1 Dolby Soundbar that's going to be unique for the Indian market. The upcoming Blaupunkt products will continue to uphold the brand's German legacy and quality at an aggressive price point. Madaan says these key factors will help in sales and growth for the brand.