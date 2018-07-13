Gaming accessories available at up to 60% discount

Gaming is undoubtedly the best activity which we can enjoy during our spare time. Unlike the earlier days when we had the limited options of indoor playing games, the market today is flooded with a range of games that can be played on computers and gaming consoles, making it easy and enjoyable experience for the players.

Some of the popular gaming consoles available in the market include the PlayStation from Sony, Xbox from Microsoft and Nintendo Switch. In this tech-savvy world, we also get the option of playing games on computing devices apart from the gaming consoles.

These computing devices also support the gaming accessories which makes it easy for a user to play games online on computers or laptops. The gaming accessories include gaming keyboards, gaming mouses, Joy-pads and others. In this article, we have compiled a list of gaming accessories which will enhance your gaming experience and will also not burn a hole in your pocket.

Yes, you read that right, in this article, we have compiled a list of gaming consoles which are available at a discount of up to 60% and they are available for sale on the e-commerce giant Flipkart. So, without any further delay let's get to the list and see what all offers you have available.

34% off on Razer Cynosa Chroma Multi-color Membrane Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

For PC

Size: Standard

Interface: Wired USB

Individually Backlit Keys Powered by Razer Chroma with 16.8 million customizable color options

Spill-Resistant Design Withstands accidental spills, extending its lifespan

10 Key Anti-Ghosting Execute up to ten commands at the same time

Razer Synapse 3 (Beta) Personalized lighting and button mapping to transform your gameplay 61% off on Navyamall TV Video Game PVP 2016 1 GB with Mario (Multicolor) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Model Number

TV Video Game PVP 2016

Sales Package

Game Console, Charger, Av Cable, Lithium Battery

Additional Content

Charger, Av Cable, Battery

Console Type

Handheld

Sound

Yes

Motion Controller Included

Move 24% off Logitech G102 Prodigy Wired Optical Gaming Mouse Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Model Name

G102 Prodigy

System Requirements

Windows: 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Sales Package

Gaming Mouse, User Documentation

Controls

6

Built-in Processor

Yes

Lighting

RGB

Color

Black

Part Number

910-004846 30% off on Quantum 2 Way Vibration PC USB Controller Gamepad (Black, For PC) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

For PC

Wired

OS Supported: OS Supported: Windows 7, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8

USB Gamepad 30% off on Razer Basilisk Multi-color FPS Wired Optical Gaming Mouse (USB, Black) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Model Name: Basilisk Multi-color FPS

System Requirements: Windows 10, Windows 8

Form Factor: Ergonomic right-handed design with enhanced rubber side

Sales Package:1 Mouse

Maximum Acceleration:50 g

Inches per Second: 450

Polling Rate:1000 Hz

Resolution: 16,000 DPI 5G sensor

Controls:8

Lighting:Razer Chroma lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Color:Black 18% off on Cosmic Byte CB-GK-10 CORONA Wired USB Gaming Keyboar Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Model Name: CB-GK-08 Corona

Model Number: CB-GK-10 CORONA

Type: Gaming Keyboard

Designed For: PC

USB Version: 2.0 22% off on Cosmic Byte CB-M-06 Neutron with LED and Software Wired Optical Gaming Mouse Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs Model Name: CB-M-06 Neutron with LED and Software

System Requirements: Windows, Mac, Linux

Sales Package: Gaming Mouse, User Manual, Software Download Link

Resolution: 3200

Lighting: RGB

Compatible Devices: PC, Laptop

Color: Black