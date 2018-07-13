Gaming accessories available at up to 60% discount

Related Articles
- Huawei plans to amplify gaming performance of its smartphones
- Razer Phone will launch in India: CEO of Razer
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501 review: A power-packed gaming machine
- Google Play Games will receive a new Gaming news hub
- Asphalt 9: Legends up for pre-registration on Google Play Store
- Dell India unveils new Alienware laptops, G series gaming notebooks and Inspiron AIOs
Gaming is undoubtedly the best activity which we can enjoy during our spare time. Unlike the earlier days when we had the limited options of indoor playing games, the market today is flooded with a range of games that can be played on computers and gaming consoles, making it easy and enjoyable experience for the players.
SEE ALSO: Weekend offers and discounts on bestselling smartphones
Some of the popular gaming consoles available in the market include the PlayStation from Sony, Xbox from Microsoft and Nintendo Switch. In this tech-savvy world, we also get the option of playing games on computing devices apart from the gaming consoles.
These computing devices also support the gaming accessories which makes it easy for a user to play games online on computers or laptops. The gaming accessories include gaming keyboards, gaming mouses, Joy-pads and others. In this article, we have compiled a list of gaming accessories which will enhance your gaming experience and will also not burn a hole in your pocket.
SEE ALSO: Best selfie-centric smartphones within your budget
Yes, you read that right, in this article, we have compiled a list of gaming consoles which are available at a discount of up to 60% and they are available for sale on the e-commerce giant Flipkart. So, without any further delay let's get to the list and see what all offers you have available.
34% off on Razer Cynosa Chroma Multi-color Membrane
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- For PC
- Size: Standard
- Interface: Wired USB
- Individually Backlit Keys Powered by Razer Chroma with 16.8 million customizable color options
- Spill-Resistant Design Withstands accidental spills, extending its lifespan
- 10 Key Anti-Ghosting Execute up to ten commands at the same time
- Razer Synapse 3 (Beta) Personalized lighting and button mapping to transform your gameplay
61% off on Navyamall TV Video Game PVP 2016 1 GB with Mario (Multicolor)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model Number
- TV Video Game PVP 2016
- Sales Package
- Game Console, Charger, Av Cable, Lithium Battery
- Additional Content
- Charger, Av Cable, Battery
- Console Type
- Handheld
- Sound
- Yes
- Motion Controller Included
- Move
24% off Logitech G102 Prodigy Wired Optical Gaming Mouse
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model Name
- G102 Prodigy
- System Requirements
- Windows: 7, 8, 8.1, 10
- Sales Package
- Gaming Mouse, User Documentation
- Controls
- 6
- Built-in Processor
- Yes
- Lighting
- RGB
- Color
- Black
- Part Number
- 910-004846
30% off on Quantum 2 Way Vibration PC USB Controller Gamepad (Black, For PC)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- For PC
- Wired
- OS Supported: OS Supported: Windows 7, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8
- USB Gamepad
30% off on Razer Basilisk Multi-color FPS Wired Optical Gaming Mouse (USB, Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model Name: Basilisk Multi-color FPS
- System Requirements: Windows 10, Windows 8
- Form Factor: Ergonomic right-handed design with enhanced rubber side
- Sales Package:1 Mouse
- Maximum Acceleration:50 g
- Inches per Second: 450
- Polling Rate:1000 Hz
- Resolution: 16,000 DPI 5G sensor
- Controls:8
- Lighting:Razer Chroma lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options
- Color:Black
18% off on Cosmic Byte CB-GK-10 CORONA Wired USB Gaming Keyboar
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model Name: CB-GK-08 Corona
- Model Number: CB-GK-10 CORONA
- Type: Gaming Keyboard
- Designed For: PC
- USB Version: 2.0
22% off on Cosmic Byte CB-M-06 Neutron with LED and Software Wired Optical Gaming Mouse
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model Name: CB-M-06 Neutron with LED and Software
- System Requirements: Windows, Mac, Linux
- Sales Package: Gaming Mouse, User Manual, Software Download Link
- Resolution: 3200
- Lighting: RGB
- Compatible Devices: PC, Laptop
- Color: Black