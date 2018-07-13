Weekend offers and discounts on bestselling smartphones

This weekend, if you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you have a slew of attractive offers. The online retailer including Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up to offer a slew of discounts on many bestselling smartphones. Notably, the discounts are available across a wide range of products from the entry-level ones to the premium devices.

Apart from the discounts and offers, the online retailers are known for their partner offers too. There are bank offers and telecom offers available on some of them. Eventually, if you opt for EMI payment mode from select bank credit cards, you can avail attractive benefits such as cashbacks.

Today, we have come up with the list of bestselling smartphones available for sale with the weekend offers. Some notably models are the OnePlus 6, Oppo F7, Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi Y1 and Moto G6. Take a look at the complete list of devices available under this offer from below.

10% off on Xiaomi Redmi 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 23% off on Honor 7C Best Price of Amazon

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 10% off on Redmi Y1 Buy This offer on Redmi Y1

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 13% off on Huawei P20 Lite Buy This offer on Huawei P20 Lite

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging 7% off on Nokia 7 Plus Buy This offer on Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging 14% off on Oppo F7 (Black, 64GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery 10% off on Vivo V9 Youth (Black) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 14% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+ Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Oneplus 6 (Rs.2,000 Off with HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) 18% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery