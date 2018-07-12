Best selfie-centric smartphones within your budget

Related Articles
Selfies have become the modern way of expressing ourselves. The smartphones today emphasize majorly on the picture quality captured by the lenses that they feature. No wonder that the devices available today feature some powerful set of cameras.
The market currently is trending on dual-rear camera setup, however, the front cameras are not left behind. Some of the major brands have embedded their device with a powerful front camera along with a LED flash to capture some power-packed shots even in a low light situation.
AI integrated camera is also selling like hot cakes. The AI enabled camera often provides various modes of shooting, among which the AI beauty mode is the widely popular one We have compiled a list of smartphones which offers best selfie camera.
The list includes Samsung Galaxy On 7 Prime, Infinix Hot S3, Redmi Y2, Itel S42 and others. So without any further delay lets get on to the list and see what all options do we have available.
Infinix Hot S3
Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Best Price of Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Itel S42
Best Price of Itel S42
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D Full Lamination Display with 285 ppi
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear cameras with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
InFocus Vision 3 Pro
Best Price of InFocus Vision 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Gionee S10 Lite
Best Price of Gionee S10 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
10.or G 64GB
Best Price of 10.or G 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Best Price of Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, EIS
- 13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee X1s
Best Price of Gionee X1s
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
- 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery