Gift The Best Of Amazon Devices To Your Loved Ones This Christmas Season

Furthermore, Amazon has its own collection of devices such as streaming stick and smart speakers that could make up for lovely gifts for your friends and family members. Well, here we have curated a list of Amazon devices you can gift your loved ones this Christmas season. Check out the same from here.

4th Gen Echo Smart Speakers

Amazon has a collection of smart speakers as detailed here. Well, the all-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) is priced at Rs. 4,499 while the all-new Echo (4th Gen) with Dolby speakers is priced at Rs. 8,999. On the other hand, the Echo Dot with Clock is priced at Rs. 5,599. All these new Echo devices feature 4 microphones for Alexa to hear your voice commands, support for streaming from various music streaming platforms and more.

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs. 9,499 and could be the perfect ones to watch favourite shows, movies, and news briefs. The Echo Show 8 will stream music with lyrics, support voice commands with Alexa, show recipes in the kitchen and more with the 8-inch display.

New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon's latest Fire TV Sticks could be great Christmas gifting options. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the all-new Fire TV Stick includes various apps that will keep you and your loved ones entertained. Also, there is Alexa voice search to lookout for your favorite content and platform. On the other hand, priced at Rs. 2,999, the Fire TV Stick Lite is another affordable gifting option with HD Streaming.

Kindle E-Book Readers

If you want to give an ideal gift for bookworms out there, then the Kindle e-book readers could be the best options. The Kindle e-book reader is priced at Rs. 7,999 while other variants such as Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen) is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the all-new Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) is priced at Rs. 24,999.