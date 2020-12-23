ENGLISH

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discount Offers On Mid Range Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon has scheduled yet another sale this year, especially for smartphone enthusiasts. For what it looks like the last sale of the year -- the Amazon Fab Phones Fest will kickstart from 22nd and will last till December 25th. During this period, you can now get your favorite smartphone for less than ever before.

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest On Smartphones
     

    On top of discounts, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest also offers no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and up to Rs. 1,500 discount for HDFC debit and credit card users.

    The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be 25 percent cheaper during this sale, whereas the Oppo F17 is 19 percent cheaper now. Many trending mid-range phones like the Vivo V20 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno4 Pro are also on offer. Check out the list of all phones that are currently on offer during Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

    19% Off On Oppo F17

    19% Off On Oppo F17

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51
     

    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    26% Off On Vivo Y30

    26% Off On Vivo Y30

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ View Display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB of RAM
    • 128GB Internal Memory
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    19% Off On OPPO A53

    19% Off On OPPO A53

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71

    16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    8% Off On OPPO Reno4 Pro

    8% Off On OPPO Reno4 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

    17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP + 2MP Front Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
    14% Off On Vivo V20 Pro 5G

    14% Off On Vivo V20 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi
    • Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 8GB RA
    • 128GB Internal Memory
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP (primary with f/1.89) + 8MP (a wide-angle lens that can capture macro/bokeh shots as well ) + 2MP (Mono with f/2.4 aperture)
    • 44MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.28 aperture)
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh with 33W fast charging
    12% Off On Redmi Note 8

    12% Off On Redmi Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    17% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    17% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
    • 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
    • Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery

