Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discount Offers On Mid Range Smartphones

On top of discounts, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest also offers no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and up to Rs. 1,500 discount for HDFC debit and credit card users.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be 25 percent cheaper during this sale, whereas the Oppo F17 is 19 percent cheaper now. Many trending mid-range phones like the Vivo V20 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno4 Pro are also on offer. Check out the list of all phones that are currently on offer during Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

19% Off On Oppo F17

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

26% Off On Vivo Y30

Key Specs

6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ View Display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB of RAM

128GB Internal Memory

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

19% Off On OPPO A53

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

8% Off On OPPO Reno4 Pro

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

14% Off On Vivo V20 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi

Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RA

128GB Internal Memory

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

64MP (primary with f/1.89) + 8MP (a wide-angle lens that can capture macro/bokeh shots as well ) + 2MP (Mono with f/2.4 aperture)

44MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.28 aperture)

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 33W fast charging

12% Off On Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

17% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs