Google Pixel Buds Vs Other Truly Wireless Earbuds Available Right Now
Ever since smartphones became an essential commodity, technology brands have started manufacturing digital accessories that focus on daily user needs. And when we are speaking of smartphone accessories, it's the audio products that have seen a major overhaul in the past few years. There has been a spike in the demand for portable products. Besides, wireless speakers and headphones, the true wireless earbuds is one innovative product that has been gaining all the attention.
These small pocket-sized earbuds usually are packed inside small cases that double up as chargers. The idea is to eliminate the concept of wires.
The only time you need a cable around this product is when you charge the case. Multiple brands have launched their iteration of truly wireless earbuds.
Even smartphone manufacturers have joined in the race to launch true wireless earbuds. For instance, Google Pixel buds are one of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in the market.
In this article, we are comparing the Pixel Buds with other popular true wireless earbuds. Take a look:
Samsung Galaxy Buds
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.8pi Dynamic Driver
- Bixby intelligent assistant to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of earbuds
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Compatible with phones running Android 5.0 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Ear on/off detection
- Audio: Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)
- Dimensions - Earbud:5.6g per earbud; Case:38.8 (W) x 70 (D) x 26.5 (H) mm; Weight - Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 39.6g
- Battery: 58mAh (Earbuds) / 252mAh (Charging Case), Play time: up to 6 hours; Talk time: up to 5 hours
Apple AirPods Pro
MRP: Rs. 24,900
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 with H1 chip with 10 audio cores
- Each earbud come with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal
- Uses innovative vent system to equalize pressure, minimizing the discomfort common in other in-ear designs and advanced software that leaves just the right amount of noise cancellation active, Transparency mode ensures that a user's own voice sounds natural while audio continues to play perfectly.
- Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.
- Removes background noise to provide a uniquely customized, superior noise-canceling experience that allows a user to focus on what they're listening to
- The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyze environmental noise. AirPods Pro then create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener's ear. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone.
- Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear - resulting in a rich, immersive listening experience.
- A custom high dynamic range amplifier produces pure, incredibly clear sound while also extending battery life, and powers a custom high-excursion, low-distortion speaker driver designed to optimize audio quality and remove background noise. The driver provides consistent, rich bass down to 20Hz and detailed mid- and high-frequency audio.
- Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them, whether that's to hear traffic while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.
- Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new, innovative force sensor on the stem.
- Force sensor also makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.
- Press on the volume slider in Control Center on iPhone and iPad to control settings, or on Apple Watch by tapping on the AirPlay icon while music is playing.
- Voice-activated Siri uses the H1 chip to enable hands-free "Hey Siri" to play a song, increase the volume, make a call or get directions.
- Audio Sharing makes it easy to listen to the same song or watch the same movie with a friend by simply bringing a second pair of AirPods close to iPhone or iPad.
- Announce Messages automatically and conveniently speaks incoming messages as soon as they arrive, and when on a phone call or sharing media via Audio Sharing, Siri knows not to interrupt.
- Sensors: Dual optical sensors, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer, Force sensor
- Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)
- Charging case works with Qi-certified chargers or the Lightning connector
- Up to 4.5 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency off), Up to 3.5 hours of talk time with a single charge
- More than 24 hours of listening time and 18 hours talk time
Huawei Freebuds Lite
MRP: Rs. 45,360
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with Huawei NM memory card
- Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 with HMS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (mAh) battery with 40W HUAWEI Super fast charging
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
MRP: Rs. 30,979
Key Specs
- MEMS Microphone
- Bluetooth 5.0, Class 1
- Profiles Supported: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
- <0,08%(1kHz/94dB) Total Harmonic Distortion
- 69.8 g (earbuds and charging case), 13.2 g (both earbuds), 56.6 g (charging case)
- 1.5 hours charging time
- 94 dB SPL at 1 kHz Microphone sensitivity
- 5 V, 650 mA Battery
- 5 Hz to 21 kHz (earbuds)
- 100 Hz to 10 kHz (microphone) Frequency range
- 107 dB SPL (1 kHz / 1 mW) Sensitivity
- Up to 4 hrs(A2DP) Battery Time, Up to 12 hrs with charging case
- IPX4 Splash Resistant
Jabra Elite 75t
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation
- Jabra MySound for individualized sound (early Q2, 2020)
- Jabra MyControls to define button settings (early Q2, 2020)
- Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case
- 4-microphone technology for crystal clear calls in every environment
- Charging with USB-C
- Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropout
- IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty
Jabra Elite Active 65t
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- Conversations are made incredibly clear with true wireless earbuds that feature four-microphone technology and are proven to deliver best-in-class call performance
- Listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound with a customizable equalizer
- Listen to your favorite music, set alarms and get all the information you need with easy one touch access to Amazon Alexa (not available on iOS Jabra App)
- Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and Jabra has a proven track record of true wireless connectivity
- Up to 5 hours of battery, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use - making sure your listening needs are met all day long
- Built to work and guaranteed to last, Elite 65t is IP55 rated
Samsung Gear IconX
MRP: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 5.8pi Dynamic Driver
- Standalone music player (4GB storage / up to 1,000 songs)
- Bluetooth v4.2
- Compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more, iOS supports music streaming and hands-free controls only via Bluetooth
- Sensors: Accelerometer, IR, Capacitive Touch
- Dimensions - Earbud: 18.9 (W) x 21.8 (D) x 22.8 (H) mm; Case: 73.4 (W) x 44.5 (D) x 31.4 (H) mm; Weight - Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 54.5g
- Battery: 82mAh (Earbuds) / 340mAh
Bose Sound Sport Free Truly Wireless Headphones
MRP: Rs. 18,990
Key Specs
- Truly wireless sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful
- Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating)
- Come with 3 different pairs of stay hear + sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit
- Track lost earbuds with the Bose connect App's "find My buds" feature
- Firmware update to improve Audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or later, available via connect app
- Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case
