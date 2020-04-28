Google Pixel Buds Vs Other Truly Wireless Earbuds Available Right Now

These small pocket-sized earbuds usually are packed inside small cases that double up as chargers. The idea is to eliminate the concept of wires.

The only time you need a cable around this product is when you charge the case. Multiple brands have launched their iteration of truly wireless earbuds.

Even smartphone manufacturers have joined in the race to launch true wireless earbuds. For instance, Google Pixel buds are one of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in the market.

In this article, we are comparing the Pixel Buds with other popular true wireless earbuds. Take a look:

Samsung Galaxy Buds

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

5.8pi Dynamic Driver

Bixby intelligent assistant to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of earbuds

Bluetooth v5.0

Compatible with phones running Android 5.0 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more

Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Ear on/off detection

Audio: Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)

Dimensions - Earbud:5.6g per earbud; Case:38.8 (W) x 70 (D) x 26.5 (H) mm; Weight - Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 39.6g

Battery: 58mAh (Earbuds) / 252mAh (Charging Case), Play time: up to 6 hours; Talk time: up to 5 hours

Apple AirPods Pro

MRP: Rs. 24,900

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 with H1 chip with 10 audio cores

Each earbud come with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal

Uses innovative vent system to equalize pressure, minimizing the discomfort common in other in-ear designs and advanced software that leaves just the right amount of noise cancellation active, Transparency mode ensures that a user's own voice sounds natural while audio continues to play perfectly.

Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.

Removes background noise to provide a uniquely customized, superior noise-canceling experience that allows a user to focus on what they're listening to

The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyze environmental noise. AirPods Pro then create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener's ear. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone.

Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear - resulting in a rich, immersive listening experience.

A custom high dynamic range amplifier produces pure, incredibly clear sound while also extending battery life, and powers a custom high-excursion, low-distortion speaker driver designed to optimize audio quality and remove background noise. The driver provides consistent, rich bass down to 20Hz and detailed mid- and high-frequency audio.

Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them, whether that's to hear traffic while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new, innovative force sensor on the stem.

Force sensor also makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.

Press on the volume slider in Control Center on iPhone and iPad to control settings, or on Apple Watch by tapping on the AirPlay icon while music is playing.

Voice-activated Siri uses the H1 chip to enable hands-free "Hey Siri" to play a song, increase the volume, make a call or get directions.

Audio Sharing makes it easy to listen to the same song or watch the same movie with a friend by simply bringing a second pair of AirPods close to iPhone or iPad.

Announce Messages automatically and conveniently speaks incoming messages as soon as they arrive, and when on a phone call or sharing media via Audio Sharing, Siri knows not to interrupt.

Sensors: Dual optical sensors, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer, Force sensor

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)

Charging case works with Qi-certified chargers or the Lightning connector

Up to 4.5 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency off), Up to 3.5 hours of talk time with a single charge

More than 24 hours of listening time and 18 hours talk time

Huawei Freebuds Lite

MRP: Rs. 45,360

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with Huawei NM memory card

Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 with HMS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (mAh) battery with 40W HUAWEI Super fast charging

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

MRP: Rs. 30,979

Key Specs

MEMS Microphone

Bluetooth 5.0, Class 1

Profiles Supported: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP

<0,08%(1kHz/94dB) Total Harmonic Distortion

69.8 g (earbuds and charging case), 13.2 g (both earbuds), 56.6 g (charging case)

1.5 hours charging time

94 dB SPL at 1 kHz Microphone sensitivity

5 V, 650 mA Battery

5 Hz to 21 kHz (earbuds)

100 Hz to 10 kHz (microphone) Frequency range

107 dB SPL (1 kHz / 1 mW) Sensitivity

Up to 4 hrs(A2DP) Battery Time, Up to 12 hrs with charging case

IPX4 Splash Resistant

Jabra Elite 75t

MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation

Jabra MySound for individualized sound (early Q2, 2020)

Jabra MyControls to define button settings (early Q2, 2020)

Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case

4-microphone technology for crystal clear calls in every environment

Charging with USB-C

Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropout

IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty

Jabra Elite Active 65t

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

Conversations are made incredibly clear with true wireless earbuds that feature four-microphone technology and are proven to deliver best-in-class call performance

Listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound with a customizable equalizer

Listen to your favorite music, set alarms and get all the information you need with easy one touch access to Amazon Alexa (not available on iOS Jabra App)

Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and Jabra has a proven track record of true wireless connectivity

Up to 5 hours of battery, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use - making sure your listening needs are met all day long

Built to work and guaranteed to last, Elite 65t is IP55 rated

Samsung Gear IconX

MRP: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs

5.8pi Dynamic Driver

Standalone music player (4GB storage / up to 1,000 songs)

Bluetooth v4.2

Compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more, iOS supports music streaming and hands-free controls only via Bluetooth

Sensors: Accelerometer, IR, Capacitive Touch

Dimensions - Earbud: 18.9 (W) x 21.8 (D) x 22.8 (H) mm; Case: 73.4 (W) x 44.5 (D) x 31.4 (H) mm; Weight - Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 54.5g

Battery: 82mAh (Earbuds) / 340mAh

Bose Sound Sport Free Truly Wireless Headphones

MRP: Rs. 18,990

Key Specs