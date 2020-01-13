Headsets Fest Online At Amazon India Heavy Discounts On True Wireless Earbuds

Offers by Amazon include 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, flat Rs. 50 back on minimum order of Rs. 50 via Amazon Pay UPI system, save up to 28% on further purchases using GST invoice, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy SM-R170NZKAINU Bluetooth Ear Buds – Black

The earbuds are available at Rs. 9,978 and you can get it with an EMI starting from Rs. 470 per month. The earbuds feature 58mAh battery and offer a clear and rich sound experience.

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds

The True Wireless earbuds are priced for Rs. 11,999 with 29% off. The earbuds feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. And, comes with a 2-year warranty service.

Skullcandy Push S2BBW-L714 True Wireless Earbuds

The earbuds are available from Rs. 8,499 with Rs. 1,500 discounts. You can avail the product based on standard EMI plans. It is available in four different color options.

pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The earbuds come with stereo sound and bass. It features multi-function buttons which provides calls and music control seamlessly. It supports 10m wireless range and voice assistant support.

CrossBeats Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

The earbuds are sweatproof, making you go for extra workout sessions. It supports the latest Bluetooth 5 technology that makes connection really smoother. It offers up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge.

CrossBeats Elektra 2019

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, in-built microphone, 3D sound. And, offers 12 hours of playtime, and stereo calls.

Toreto Tods, 271 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds can easily offer up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is so well designed that it can comfortably fit in your ears. Overall, the headphones are ideal to use while running and workouts.

Muzili Bluetooth Earphones TWS Wireless Sport Earbuds

The earbuds feature advanced Bluetooth 5 and CVC8.0 noise reduction that offers clear and rich sound. It is ergonomic, lighter. and is IPX6 rated. The earbuds can easily fit into your ears, offering a comfortable feeling.

Soundcore Liberty Air True

The earbuds are priced for Rs. 7,925. It comes with 20 hours of playtime, offers crystal clear calls, allows graphene enhanced sound, and allows advanced sound system.