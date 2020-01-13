ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Headsets Fest Online At Amazon India Heavy Discounts On True Wireless Earbuds

    By
    |

    Headsets fest online by Amazon brings many great offers on some True Wireless earbuds. These earbuds are available from all reputed brands. For more details, you can go through our list of Bluetooth headsets below.

    Headvey Discounts on True Wireless Earbuds
     

    Offers by Amazon include 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, flat Rs. 50 back on minimum order of Rs. 50 via Amazon Pay UPI system, save up to 28% on further purchases using GST invoice, and many more.

    Samsung Galaxy SM-R170NZKAINU Bluetooth Ear Buds – Black

    Samsung Galaxy SM-R170NZKAINU Bluetooth Ear Buds – Black

    The earbuds are available at Rs. 9,978 and you can get it with an EMI starting from Rs. 470 per month. The earbuds feature 58mAh battery and offer a clear and rich sound experience.

    Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds

    Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds

    The True Wireless earbuds are priced for Rs. 11,999 with 29% off. The earbuds feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. And, comes with a 2-year warranty service.

    Skullcandy Push S2BBW-L714 True Wireless Earbuds
     

    Skullcandy Push S2BBW-L714 True Wireless Earbuds

    The earbuds are available from Rs. 8,499 with Rs. 1,500 discounts. You can avail the product based on standard EMI plans. It is available in four different color options.

    pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

    pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

    The earbuds come with stereo sound and bass. It features multi-function buttons which provides calls and music control seamlessly. It supports 10m wireless range and voice assistant support.

    CrossBeats Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

    CrossBeats Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

    The earbuds are sweatproof, making you go for extra workout sessions. It supports the latest Bluetooth 5 technology that makes connection really smoother. It offers up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge.

    CrossBeats Elektra 2019

    CrossBeats Elektra 2019

    The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, in-built microphone, 3D sound. And, offers 12 hours of playtime, and stereo calls.

    Toreto Tods, 271 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    Toreto Tods, 271 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    The wireless Bluetooth earbuds can easily offer up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is so well designed that it can comfortably fit in your ears. Overall, the headphones are ideal to use while running and workouts.

    Muzili Bluetooth Earphones TWS Wireless Sport Earbuds

    Muzili Bluetooth Earphones TWS Wireless Sport Earbuds

    The earbuds feature advanced Bluetooth 5 and CVC8.0 noise reduction that offers clear and rich sound. It is ergonomic, lighter. and is IPX6 rated. The earbuds can easily fit into your ears, offering a comfortable feeling.

    Soundcore Liberty Air True

    Soundcore Liberty Air True

    The earbuds are priced for Rs. 7,925. It comes with 20 hours of playtime, offers crystal clear calls, allows graphene enhanced sound, and allows advanced sound system.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue