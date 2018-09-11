Paytm Ganesh Chaturthi offers: Budget-friendly gadgets you can buy starting Re. 1

Related Articles
An auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered as the most sought after day of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. This festival seems to bring more goodness, with the availability of several budget friendly devices and other gadgets at their concessional price point.
You will be happier to know that the Paytm has recently come up with some of the best offers on few phones and other electronic accessories. Incredibly, you can avail some gadgets starting at Rs. 1.
Going with the deals of Paytm, you can get some screen guards priced at Rs. 1 with -100% off. You can also purchase few USB cables and other gadgets at a much fair discounted price options.
Even this shopping platform looks ideal for smartphones of different price category. You can purchase them at a much reduced available price value. Besides, the company also comes with other selective offers which you can apply on these products to seek additional benefit.
These offers include- WINOVEN promocode- with which you may win Samsung 23L Microwave Oven, WINMIXER- By using this promocode you can get a chance to win Bajaj Mixer Grinder, and with WINTV promocode you may get to win a new LED TV.
If you want to try your luck on availing the debonair iPhone X(64GB), you can get it by using promocode of WINIPHONE. Also, you can have up to 20% Cashback on shopping order(Max Cashback Rs.5000), by using MOBILEACC20. COD option will not be availabe for this promocode.
It also comes with no cost EMI option, good exchange offers, better Cashback, and Additional 10% Cashback on EMI purchase using ICICI Bank Credit Card.
REDMI Y2 Anti shock and anti shutter 9H hardness Nano material No breakable and flexible screen protective film/guard for Re 1
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Brand:MOBILIFE
- Product Code: MOBREDMI-Y2-ANTEAZY292669AD2BC4F6
- Type: Scratch Resistant;Screen Guards
Redmi 5 Anti shock and anti shutter 9H hardness Nano material No breakable and flexible screen protective film/guard free for Rs 1
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Brand: MOBILIFE
- Product Code: MOBREDMI-5-ANTIEAZY2926696B6A2EA1
- Type: Scratch Resistant;Screen Guards
- Compatible For: Xiaomi Redmi 5
Xclusive Plus High Quality USB to Micro Data Cable For Charging and Data Transfer
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Product Code:MOBXCLUSIVE-PLUXCLU909834C97BAC58
- Color:Assorted
- Type:Data Cable
- International Product:World Store
USB Data Cable V8 for Rs 18
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Product Code:MOBUSB-DATA-CABWHIT927253D68D6E0D
- Color:Black;White
- Type:Data Cable
- International Product: World Store
Back Case For Honor 7C Mobilife for Rs 22
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Product Code:MOBBACK-CASE-FOEAZY29266931B17295
- Number Of Content:1 Pc
- Color:Black
- Type:Armor Case
- Compatible For:Huawei Honor 7 Dual SIM
- Material:Artificial Leather
- Dustproof:Yes
- Pull Tab:No
- Scratch Resistant:Yes
- Stand:No
- Waterproof:No
Higadget Mini Portable OTG/Smartphone/Tablet/Mobile Fan for Rs 32
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Can be used with OTG compatible smartphones and tablets only .
- Light weight, portable use and easy to carry outdoor .
- Best Quality Assured
- Product Code: COMHIGADGET-MINWHIT92725389145180
- Color: Assorted
- Material: Plastic
- International Product: World Store
2.4 Amp Nylon Braided V8 Micro USB Cable for Rs 55
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Product Code:MOB2-4-AMP-NYLOWHIT927253BD12D010
- Color:Black;Red
- Type:Data Cable
- International Product:World Store
Tripod Stand Y288 for Rs 75
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Product Code: MOBTRIPOD-STANDWHIT927253E320915A
- Color: Black
- Type: Adjustable Holder
- Product Dimension (In CM): 5.5x4.5x24
- International Product: World Store
Universal Headset with Mic for Rs 107
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Product Code: COMUNIVERSAL-HEWHIT92725361CA0DAF
- Color: Black;White
- Type: In Ear
- MIC: Yes
- International Product:World Store
HBQ-I7 BLUETOOTH
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Product Code: MOBHBQ-I7-BLUETWHIT927253A329A073
- Color: Assorted
- Type: In Ear
- Product Dimension (In CM): 5x5x10
- Model Name: HBQ-I7
- Model ID: HBQ-I7
- International Product: World Store
Mini Stand Holder For Smartphones And Tablets for Rs 129
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- 1:whenever You Need A Grip, A Stand, An Earbud-management System, Or Just Something To Play With.
- 2. Remove Your Phone Stand By Pulling Slowly On The Base; You Can Reposition And Reattach Time And Time Again. You'll Always Have The Exact Grip Or Stand You Need.
- 3.The Stylish Phone Expanding Stands And Grips Not Only Make Terrific Phone Grips And Phone Stands, They Also Make Holding Tablets And E-readers More Comfortable And Secure. Whether You Place Them On Your Nintendo 3DS For Gaming, Your GoPro For A Supplemental Grip In The Water, Or On Your Bedroom Mirror To Hang Jewelry, The Possibilities Are Endless.
- 4.If You Attach Two Them To Your Device You Now Have A Convenient Earbud-management System. Simply Wrap The Cord Around The Pair, And Voila! No More Tangly Mess To Deal With. Never Lose Grip On Your Phone Or Tablet Again!
Mobile Power Lighting Portable USB Lamp fro 149
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Transparent PC material, high temperature resistance, impact resistance, weight, ease of safe use
- Light color: Yellow
- Color temperature : 5500-6000k
- Power consumption is about 0.49W
- Current: 150mA
- Size: 60mm x 17mm x 9mm
- Weight: 5g
Bluetooth Speaker (colors may vary) for Rs 165
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Stylish card Bluetooth speakers not only high-grade but also durable to use.Support TF card automatic playback.Support audio output can be connected to computers mobile phones MP3 and other audio interface.
- Product Code:COMBLUETOOTH-SPWHIT92725353EB595F
- Color:Multi
- International Product:World Store
In-Ear Wired Earphone With Microphone for Rs 199
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Material: Metal, TPE
- Cable Length: 110cm
- Speaker Impedance: 16?
- Headphone Sensitivity: 94dB
- Plug Type: 3.5mm standard jack
- Frequency range :20-20000Hz
- Buttons: Answer and end calls button, Volume +, Volume -
- One button to answer call, built-in microphone.
- Silicone earpieces for comfortable and stable fit.
- Compatible with: For Samsung Series and other Smart Phones (Volume Control may not be used by some other Smart Phones, but can listen music.)
- Note: Volume Control Doesn't work for iPhone iPad iPod
- Package Content: 1 x Earphone
Rs 250 for EU Plug Universal 2A 3 USB Ports White Multifunctional Quick Travel Charger Adapter
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Main Features: 3 ports design, you can charge your phone and other devices at the same time Made of ABS material, durable and safe Compact, light in weight and easy to carry Provide maximum charging speed to devices, saving your time Safe: Over-current, over-charging and short-circuit protections will make the charge safely, without any risk of overheating or damaging your devicesParameters:Input: AC 100 240V 50 / 60Hz 0.5A Output: DC 5V / 9V Plug Type: EU,US Type: Travel USB Ports: 3
- Product Code:MOBUNIVERSAL-2ADAMA341324D94A77C
- Color:Multi
- Type:Dock Charger
- International Product:World Store
Back Case For Redmi Note 5 Pro Mobilife(TM) Rs 22
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key specs
- Brand: MOBILIFE
- Product Code: MOBBACK-CASE-FOHOTE29266967BBBE76
- Number Of Content: 1 Pc
- Color: Black
- Type: Back Cover
- Compatible For: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Pro
- Material: Silicone;Soft Case
- Dustproof: Yes
- Pull Tab: No
- Scratch Resistant: Yes
- Stand: No
- Waterproof: Yes
- International Product: World Store
Back Case For Honor 7C for Rs 22
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- Brand: MOBILIFE
- Product Code: MOBBACK-CASE-FOEAZY29266931B17295
- Number Of Content: 1 Pc
- Color: Black
- Type: Armor Case
- Compatible For: Huawei Honor 7 Dual SIM
- Material: Artificial Leather
- Dustproof: Yes
- Pull Tab: No
- Scratch Resistant: Yes
- Stand: No
- Waterproof: No