Amazon Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 offers on Samsung smartphones

This Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be more special. As, some of the best smartphones from Samsung have been queued up on the giant shopping platform called Amazon, India.

If you are a hard core tech lover, then you must look into the platform to avail such devices. This festival seems more fascinating because of the profitable deals offered by the company. Under which users can get the devices at their discounted price point.

You are going to see offers like better EMI price rate depending on the type of a handset, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.

You can get phones like the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy A8 Star as of new launches at their respective deals. Under top deals, you can also avail some devices like the Galaxy On7 Prime, the Galaxy A8+, the Galaxy Note 8, and the Galaxy A6+. There are even other exciting offers for few other Samsung handsets.

For acquiring the best statistics about Samsung phones, you can go with our list.

7% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Offer: Flat Rs.6000 Cashback with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 8% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Offers:

Get Rs 2000 cashback on HDFC Bank Cards

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Key Specs 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging 20% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Offer:

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 28% off onSamsung Galaxy A8 Plus Offer:

Get Rs 2000 cashback on HDFC Bank Cards.

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 26% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Offers: Get Rs 4000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards (EMI and Non-EMI) and Debit Cards (EMI only).

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 14% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Offers: Flat Rs.2000 Cashback with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards on purchase from Appario Pvt Ltd.

Extra Rs 2000 off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 33% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Offer:

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Extra Rs 1500 off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Offer: Extra Rs 750 off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Go Cashless: Get 10% cashback up to Rs. 50 using BHIM UPI

Go Cashless: Get 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa debit card, credit card or ATM card.

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Offer:

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Extra Rs 500 off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Jio Football Offer: Get ₹2750 cashback and 100GB 4G Data

Key Specs

5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 18% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Offer:

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Go Cashless: Get 10% cashback up to Rs. 50 using BHIM UPI

Go Cashless: Get 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa debit card, credit card or ATM card.

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 Offers:

Extra Rs 1500 off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards.

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 21% off on Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery