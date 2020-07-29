Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best True Wireless Headset Under Rs. 5,000

Though this trend was debuted by Apple, with the launch of the Apple AirPods that is a premium offering with impressive capabilities, it falls on the expensive side of the scale.

Eventually, many other brands have forayed into this category in recent years to launch affordable alternatives that will fall within your budget.

If this Raksha Bandhan, you are interested in gifting your sister pair of true wireless headset, then these options mentioned below that cost under Rs. 5,000 will be great offerings. Check out the budget true wireless earbuds right now in India given here.

Realme Buds Air Neo

Realme Buds Air Neo Bluetooth headset is a pair of affordable true wireless headphones in India. It was launched as a variant of the Realme Buds Air with a same design but some changes in the features. There are 13mm dynamic drivers, dual-channel transmission and better connectivity, low-latency, and Google Fast Pair support.

boAt Airdopes 201

boAt Airdopes 201 is one of the best options available for those who want a pair of true wireless earbuds without spending a lot of money on it. The accessory looks sleek and features a compact design. There are touch controls, a Type-C port, up to 12 hours of battery life with the earbuds alone.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air comes with super low latency, 12mm dynamic drivers, dual-mic noise cancellation, up to 17 hours of playback time, and a customized chip for instant connectivity. Notably, this is the first such product to be launched in this category by Realme.

Noise Shots Groove

Noise Shots Groove true wireless earbuds features Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 rating for water resistance, voice assistant support, compatibility with Android and iOS devices, a lightweight design, a grip-enhanching rubberized matte finish, and up to 15 hours of playback.

JBL C100TWS

JBL C100TWS features 5.88mm dynamic drivers, a bass-forward sound profile, a battery life of up to 17 hours, hassle-free pairing, high-quality music experience, one-click access to voice assistant, and much more.

boAt Airdopes 381

boAt Airdopes 381 comes with 7mm dynamic drivers, HD and immersive sound output, Bluetooth 5.0, up to 50mAh battery on each eaebud, IPX5 water resistance rating, and up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Portronics POR-325 Harmonics Twins Mini

Portronics POR-325 Harmonics Twins Mini features Bluetooth 5.0, an active smart case with 12 hours of battery life on the whole, an advanced chipset, three sizes of earbuds, and distortion free sound output.

Lenovo HT10

Lenovo HT10 offers users with an inbuilt equalizer, a good and premium design, perimeter lighting design, up to eight hours of playback time on a single charge, and other notable aspects that make it impressive.

Philips TAUT102BK

Philips TAUT102BK has been launched for Rs. 2,999 with a lightweight and comfortable design, great and punchy sound output, inbuilt mic for noise and echo cancellation, voice assistant support, up to 12 hours of playback time and more.

Motorola Verve Buds 200

Motorola Verve Buds 200 is a 2-in-1 wireless sports earbuds with support for Alexa. It is IPX5 rated for water resistance, delivers a powerful sound output, Bluetooth 5.0 compatible, and much more.

Motorola HP-Moto-Vervebuds 400 TWS

Motorola HP-Moto-Vervebuds 400 TWS flaunts Google Assistant support, up to 13 hours of battery life, and a sporty and rugged design that makes it a style statement.