What Do IP6X And WR50 Ratings On Apple Watch Series 7 Stand For?

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 along with the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. However, unlike the iPhone 13, the Watch Series 7 will be available at a later date. Though the Apple Watch Series 7 looks a lot like the Watch Series 6, the company has made some major improvements, especially in the dust and water-resistant aspects.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the most water-resistant Apple Watch ever. The watch is IP6X certified for dust resistance and WR50 certified for water-resistant, and here are complete details on what these numbers mean to the end-user.

IP6X Rating On Apple Watch Series 7 Explained

Remember the IPX8 ingress protection rating on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is only certified for water resistance and not dust resistance? The IP6X rating is something similar, but it is only certified for dust resistance.

A device certified for IP6X offers complete protection from dust. A device has to pass a test where a vacuum is applied, which forces the device to suck the surrounding dust, only devices that pass the test will get IP6X certification.

Why Apple Watch Series 7 Is Not IP68 Certified?

Looking at the capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 7, the IP68 rating might not convey the complete capabilities of a device. A device with IP68 certification, just like the iPhone 13 can offer water resistance with up to 1.5 meters. Hence, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with WR50 water-resistant rating.

WR50 Rating On Apple Watch Series 7 Explained

A device with a WR50 water resistance rating can survive up to 50 meters of water and the same is certified under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means you can wear the Apple Watch Series 7 in places like swimming pools and even in oceans.

However, Apple does warn that it is unsafe to use the Apple Watch Series 7 while scuba diving or waterskiing, which involves high-velocity water and shallow depths. Do note that, these are just preventive measures, as the device will not be covered under warranty if it gets damaged even while swimming in a pool.

