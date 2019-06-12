Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Bigger Display, More Functions, Same Battery Life Features oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, possibly the best (in terms of technology) Mi Band till date. The base variant of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 retails for 169 Yuan (Rs. 1,700) in China, and the device is expected to launch in India for around Rs. 2500. Today, let us compare the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

Design

In terms of band style and overall design, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 looks almost identical to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. However, there are some minor changes, which will help you differentiate between the 3rd Gen and 4th Gen Xiaomi Mi Band. Ex: The Mi Band 4 has a new donation for the home button, whereas, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has a dimple like button with no indentation.

Display

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 0.78-inch monochrome OLED display, whereas, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has a slightly bigger 0.95-inch color OLED display, which makes it the first Mi Band to offer a colored display. With the introduction of color display, the Mi Band 4 has a lot more customization options compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

Health sensors

Both generations of the Xiaomi Mi Bands offer the standard set of sensors like heart rate monitor and pedometer. For the first time, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a Photoplethysmography sensor, which can detect blood volume changes.

Connectivity

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is based on Bluetooth 4.2 LE, whereas, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 supports the latest Bluetooth 5.0 LE, which consumes less power and offer better connectivity compared to the Mi Band 3. There is a special edition of the Mi Band 4 with NFS support, and that might not launch in India and is expected to go on sale only in China.

Water-resistance

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with 5ATM water-resistance and offers water-resistance up to 50 meters of water and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also 5ATM water-resistant and is identical to the Mi Band 3 when it comes to water resistance.

Battery life

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is powered by a 110 mAh Li-ion battery, whereas, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a slightly bigger 135 mAh battery. Both generations of the smart band claim up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge for normal usage.

Options for customization

The Mi Band 3 and the Mi Band 4 comes with a user replaceable silicon straps in multiple colors and users can swap the straps as per their styling needs.

Price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 retails in India for Rs. 1,999 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to cost around Rs. 2500, making it one of the most expensive Mi Band ever launched in India.

Our take on the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Vs Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comparison

It is pretty evident that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is definitely a worthy upgrade over the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, especially if it launches in India for less than Rs. 2,500. The latest Mi Band from Xiaomi comes with a big colorful OLED display, additional health sensors, and does not compromise on the battery life, which is one of the highlights of the Xiaomi Mi Band series.

As of now, Xiaomi is the number one brand in India for a smart band (with respect to the units sold), and the company is most likely to keep remain the same for the next few quarters.