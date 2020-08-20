ENGLISH

    You Can Get Lucrative Discounts On Headsets And Speakers On Flipkart

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal Flipkart is providing some attractive festival discount offers across a range of products. While numerous products are available at special discounts, here we will see the headsets and speakers that can be purchased at relatively lower price points.

    Flipkart Festival Discount Offers On Headsets And Speakers
     

    During this sale, there is no-cost EMI payment option on select products. Also, the online retailer provides 5% discount on using an SBI Bank card for the purchase. Apart from these, there are additional offers on using Axis Bank card provided by Flipkart. Check out the offers available right now below.

    Bluetooth Headsets

    Flipkart provides some enticing discounts on the popular Bluetooth headsets from various brands such as OnePlus, pTron, Realme, JBL, etc. These can be availed at relatively lower price points sometime later.

    True Wireless Earbuds

    True Wireless Earbuds is the rage right now. Several brands are coming up with their offerings in this market segment as many users prefer the same. And, Flipkart lists many ot these products at an affordable price point and these include TWS earbuds from boAt, Realme and more.

    Soundbars
     

    Soundbars are compact speaker systems that add glam to your living room without consuming too much space. These speakers ensure to provide a good performance and people around you as well. Buy soundbars from Sony, Samsung and more from Flipkart at discount.

    Bluetooth Speakers

    These days, many people buy Bluetooth speakers as these can be carried wherever they want without much struggle. The portable and compact Bluetooth speakers help listen to loud music on-the-go. In addition to it, some of these speakers ensure to provide other features such as water resistance and voice assistant support and much more.

    Home Theaters

    Though there are other several speaker systems, the category of home theater systems has not become outdated. There are several home theater systems from brands such as Sony, Zebronics and more. You can use these to add style to your home and deliver impressive performance.

    Wired Headphones

    While there are numerous wireless headphones options in the market, the wired headphones have not faded out. It is interesting to know that while many brands have stopped implementing a 3.5mm headphone jack in their smartphones. Head on to Flipkart to buy wired headphones at discount.

    Party Speakers

    All set to host a party sometime soon? Well, there are a slew of party speakers on Flipkart at discount. The party speakers are available from brands such as Sony, JBL and many others. Check out the offers on party speakers from Flipkart.

    Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
