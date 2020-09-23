Just In
- 13 min ago Upcoming Realme 5G Smartphone Bags TENNA Certification; Key Specifications Tipped
-
- 20 min ago Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Date Likely To Be Revealed On September 24
- 22 min ago How To Watch IPL Match Online Via BSNL Broadband Plans
- 1 hr ago Apple Store Opens In India Today: Inaugral Offer, Cashback Discounts To Checkout
Don't Miss
- Movies Crackdown Web Series Review: Saqib Saleem-Shriya Pilgaonkar Raise The Stakes In This Action Thriller
- News PM Modi pays tribute to Hindi poet Dinkar
- Sports MS Dhoni the finisher will resurface soon, says Chennai Super Kings coach Steve Smith
- Finance 3 Company Fixed Deposits That Offer Up To 8.4% Interest
- Automobiles TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Super-Moto ABS: Priced At Rs 1,23,500
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar Stylishly Slays In White Separates And Purple Kaftan Dress And We’re Impressed!
- Education IIT Guwahati Convocation 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Students Virtually
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
AirPods Pro Ear Tips Now Available For Rs. 700; Cheapest Product On Apple Online Store India
Apple Online Store is finally live in India, allowing customers to buy products directly from Apple. The entire range of products are now available for purchase, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. You can now check out the entire range of products that Apple offers and here is a bit of information on the most affordable product on Apple Online Store in India.
Did you know that you can buy a new Apple product for less than Rs. 1,000 in India? The AirPods Pro Ear Tips is the most affordable product from the company and it just costs Rs. 700. For the price, you can get two pairs of these ear tips for the asking price.
The AirPods Pro Ear Tips are available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) and the company will offer two pairs of these ear tips for Rs. 700 and these ear tips will be available in white color. Apple is offering free delivery on the ear tips, so no need to pay any additional money for the delivery, at least in Bengaluru.
Not just that, one can also get the AirPods Pro Ear Tips with an easy EMI plan, which costs Rs. 82 per month. These are made by Apple and will only work with the AirPods Pro. Given the AirPods Pro come in white color, the ear tips might get discovered with the continuous usage and these replacement tips will give your AirPods Pro a brand new look.
Should You Buy?
If you already own the AirPods Pro or planning to buy one, then getting this pair of earbuds makes a lot of sense. However, if you just want to buy an Apple product, then don't get this product as it doesn't make any sense just to own a pair of ear tips. Instead, you can actually buy a decent pair of earphones from a third-party brand.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,470
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,877
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
37,484
-
47,500
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
27,100
-
69,000
-
15,990
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999