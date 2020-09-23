AirPods Pro Ear Tips Now Available For Rs. 700; Cheapest Product On Apple Online Store India News oi-Vivek

Apple Online Store is finally live in India, allowing customers to buy products directly from Apple. The entire range of products are now available for purchase, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. You can now check out the entire range of products that Apple offers and here is a bit of information on the most affordable product on Apple Online Store in India.

Did you know that you can buy a new Apple product for less than Rs. 1,000 in India? The AirPods Pro Ear Tips is the most affordable product from the company and it just costs Rs. 700. For the price, you can get two pairs of these ear tips for the asking price.

The AirPods Pro Ear Tips are available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) and the company will offer two pairs of these ear tips for Rs. 700 and these ear tips will be available in white color. Apple is offering free delivery on the ear tips, so no need to pay any additional money for the delivery, at least in Bengaluru.

Not just that, one can also get the AirPods Pro Ear Tips with an easy EMI plan, which costs Rs. 82 per month. These are made by Apple and will only work with the AirPods Pro. Given the AirPods Pro come in white color, the ear tips might get discovered with the continuous usage and these replacement tips will give your AirPods Pro a brand new look.

Should You Buy?

If you already own the AirPods Pro or planning to buy one, then getting this pair of earbuds makes a lot of sense. However, if you just want to buy an Apple product, then don't get this product as it doesn't make any sense just to own a pair of ear tips. Instead, you can actually buy a decent pair of earphones from a third-party brand.

