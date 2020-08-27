Realme TWS Earbuds With Apple AirPods Pro-Like Design Spotted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that has come up with a slew of products across categories. It has already launched a few Bluetooth headphones and truly wireless earbuds. Now, it looks like the company is working on a new pair of truly wireless stereo earbuds alleged dubbed Realme Buds Air Pro TWS.

Recently, a report by 91mobiles has revealed a new patent filed for an upcoming pair of Realme truly wireless stereo earbuds. The report shares that the patent filed at the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China. And, it appears to have an Apple AirPods Pro-like design with rubberized ear tips and in-ear design.

Realme TWS Earbuds Patent

The Realme Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds appear to have a stem-like design with a microphone. This pair of earbuds seems to have the ability to block environmental noise as well as better call reception. These earbuds seem to offer a better in-ear fit and noise cancellation. Unlike the previous offering from the company, it looks like the Realme Buds Air Pro in the making is said to have a premium design just like the Apple AirPods Pro.

Besides this, the patent filing shows another pair of truly wireless earbuds on cards. It appears to have a pod-shaped design and feature an angular ear tip that is believed to provide a better fit. This one looks quite similar to the newly launched Realme Buds Q. And, it is likely expected to share some features from the same and arrive as a budget offering in this market segment.

What We Think

For now, Realme has not announced if it will launch these new pairs of TWS earbuds anytime soon. However, it looks like these improved offerings will make their way into the market sometime soon. Recently, the company launched the Realme Buds Classic earbuds in White and Black color options priced at Rs. 399. It features a non-isolating fit and a half in-ear design that lets users be aware of the surroundings.

