Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Get flat 50% discount on these two audio products

Amazon will offer Bose QuietComfort 25 and the Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones with a massive price cut.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and as a part of the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering a wide range of products across all categories on discount. The company will offer various discounts and other offers on smartphones and other accessories as well. To mark the festive season in the country the company is offering an interesting offer which surely will grab the attention of the audiophiles.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Get flat 50% discount on headphones

    As a part of the sale, the company will offer Bose QuietComfort 25 headphone and the Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones with a massive price cut. Both the headphones offer premium quality audio output and are a delight for the music enthusiast masses.

    The Offer:

    The deal which Amazon is offering on both these headphones is quite compelling. Users will get a flat 50 percent discount on both the Bose QuiteComfort 25 and the Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones. This means the Bose QiuteComfort which came with an original price tag of Rs 25,200 will now be available for Rs 12,600. On the other hand, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 which came with an original price tag of Rs 14,990 will now be available for Rs 7,499.

    Sennheiser HD 4.50:

    The Sennheiser HD 4.5 is an active noise-cancellation headphone which offers a premium sound quality. The wireless headphones have received a good response from the audience which makes it a worth deal as a part of the sale.

    The headphones feature a comfortable and easy to wear design. There is also ear-cup integrated control for making calls and changing songs. The headphones can give a battery backup of up to 19 hours which is quite impressive.

     

    Bose QuiteComfort 25:

    The QuietComfort 25 is also a noise-cancellation headphone which features a compact and easy to carry design. The headphones are a perfect travel companion as it not only offers premium sound quality but also offer a humongous battery back up of 35 hours. So if you want a premium pair of headphones that not only looks good but also sound amazing then do check out this deal.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
