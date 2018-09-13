Portronics launches 'Harmonics 208' wireless headphones in India

Portronics, a portable digital products brand has been fairly active for quite some time and has been releasing new products for the Indian masses on a regular basis. Now, the company has added a new product to its existing line-up of products and has introduced 'Harmonics 208' stereo wireless headphones in India.

The new Harmonics 208 Bluetooth headphone is an addition to the company's already available Harmonics series which already have the headphones including Harmonics 204 and Harmonics 206 among others. Portronics claims that the Harmonics 208 Bluetooth earphones will offer decent bass and mid-frequency response. In addition to this, the Harmonics 2018 also comes with some decent features which will help to give an 'incredible audio experience' to the masses. However, we would like to test the device before we can verify all these claims by the company.

As for the features, the Harmonics 208 comes with a built-in microphone which can be used to make and receive phone calls from any of the connected Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. Apart from this, users can also listen to music from the connected smartphones. The headphone also features magnetic speakers with Acoustic Echo Reduction technology for an enhanced noise cancellation effect, and it is achieved by reducing the background noise during phone calls and music playback.

The Harmonics 208 is powered by a 200mAh battery which as per the company will take 2-hours to charge from 0 percent to 100 percent. The wireless headphone runs on Bluetooth v4.1 BLE which consumes less power to provide a longer battery-life. The company claims that the headphones can give a battery backup of 12- 14 hours and also offers 430 hours of standby time with a single charge.

Also, the Harmonics 208 earphones can be connected with two devices simultaneously and users can easily switch between calls and music. The headphone offers a connectivity range of up to 10 meters.

The Harmonics 208 wireless headphone comes in three color variants including Blue, Black, and Red. The Bluetooth headphones comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and can be purchased from both online and offline stores.