New OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones to be launched with OnePlus 6T in October

Rumors regarding the next OnePlus smartphone are rife. Speculations suggest that the upcoming flagship killer could be launched sometime in October with advanced features. In the meantime, it looks like the 6T will not be the only product that the company will launch next month.

According to the latest reports, the launch event likely to be hosted on October 17 will see both the OnePlus 6T and the successor to the existing OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones priced at Rs. 3,990 in India.

Notably, OnePlus launched the existing Bullets Wireless headphones in May alongside the OnePlus 6. The headset is a wireless audio accessory and a sequel to the OnePlus Bullets wired headphones.

New OnePlus Bullets Wireless visits FCC

As per a recent report by Droid Life citing an FCC listing, a new variant of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones could be in the making. The listing does not reveal any details but we can expect the upcoming model to arrive with notable improvements both in terms of design and functionalities.

The listing shows the collar-band, which hints that the company will stick to that design. And, it reveals that the model number of the accessory could be BT32B. It is expected to be available at the same price as its predecessor if is announced in October. On the whole, it will not be a radically different product and could be marketed as a minor improvement to its prequel.

OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint sensor

A recent report citing an email from OnePlus confirms that the upcoming flagship will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The report states that the technology will be termed Screen Unlock and will be streamlined into the design of the smartphone. In addition to this, a teaser that has emerged recently shows that the smartphone could be launched on October 17.

While none of the other details are known for now, we have already come across reports suggesting that the smartphone might feature a waterdrop notch design and a triple camera setup at its rear. It was also speculated that the 6T could be launched in October via T-Mobile, the US carrier. However, we need to wait for further confirmation from the company.