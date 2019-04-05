Amazon plans to launch Alexa powered earbuds to dethrone Apple's airpods News oi-Karan Sharma Amazon working on an Alexa enable wireless earbuds which are said to go up against the Apple AirPods.All you need to know.

Apple has recently launched its second-generation AirPods but it seems that the company is going to get some new competitor sometime soon this year. According to Bloomberg's report, Amazon is working on its first ever pair of wireless earbuds which is expected to come with Alex voice assistant integration. This will be a direct competition to the Apple AirPods.

The report also suggests that the company is mainly focusing on two features of the earbuds. First will be the quality which will beat AirPods and the second will be the Alexa assistant. However, the report hasn't cleared that it the Amazon earbuds will be truly wireless or not. The report also suggests that the earbuds will arrive with a similar design like the Apple AirPods along with a charging case. The company teased the earbuds in gray and black color.

"The headphones will look and act similar to AirPods, but people working on the product inside Amazon are striving for better audio quality, the people said. Like the AirPods, the Amazon earbuds are designed to sit inside users' ears without clips around the ear," reads the Bloomberg report.

The wireless headphones will allow users to order goods and access weather information and more with their voice command. You can wake the digital assistant by saying, Alexa. Moreover, there will be physical gesture mode also like tapping on the earbuds can allow you to receive and end calls. Also, you can do the same for switching from one music track to another.

The report also suggests that the Amazon Alexa enable earbuds will not arrive with built-in cellular connectivity which means that it should have to be paired with a smartphone. This going to be tough for the company because Apple and Google already have their own assistant as default in iOS and Android devices. Attracting users to use Alexa rather than default assistant will be a tough job for the e-commerce giant.

Apart from this the company is also reportedly working on a home robot with Alexa code-name Vesta.

