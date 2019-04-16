Ambrane launches noise cancelling Headphone ‘WH-65' in India for Rs 1999 News oi-Karan Sharma Ambrane India unveils its ‘WH-65 Headphones’, that promises a long battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Ambrane India the brand which is known for it's in Mobile Accessories and Power Banks. Now the company has made a new addition to its wireless headphone portfolio by launching a latest 'WH-65 Headphones', and the company promises a long battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge.

With adjustable ear shells and comfortable headband, the headphones are very comfortable for your daily use which also include sport, Travel or Music. The headphone comes with lightweight material and designed to provide maximum comfort while maintaining sturdiness. WH-65 comes with noise cancellation technology that blocks out unwanted sound.

It sports a 32 Ω Impedance and 40mm high-intensity neodymium sound drivers. The Headphone brings balanced Bass-treble and vocals. The Bluetooth headphones are backed by 200mAh nonremovable battery and it also supports smart power saver mode. The company claims that the headphone is capable of delivering up to 6 hours of media playback and voice calls.

The functional keys are skillfully placed on the right cup of the ear. The headphone has power on/off buttons accompanied by the controls of volume, play/pause, supported by SD card and AUX slot, which makes it convenient to use. Further, the built-in FM Radio lets you enjoy your music on the go.

On the connectivity part, the Ambrane WH-65 sports Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, which gives you stable connectivity to deliver flawless connections with no loss of audio transmission up to 10 meters. The Bluetooth 5.0 also allows you to connect with two devices simultaneously provided both the devices must be having the same version.

The Headphone is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores of India. If you are interested in the headphones then you can grab it for Rs 1,999.