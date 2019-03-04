Apple AirPods 2 leak hints at super fast charging capabilities News oi-Karan Sharma In the latest leak, it has been reported that upcoming Apple AirPods 2 will arrive with a super fast technology.

Apple is been in the news headline for its upcoming AirPods 2. Already there are many rumors on the web claiming details about the AirPods 2, and it's very difficult to believe all of them. However, there are the latest reports which surfaced on the web suggesting that the company is likely to launch the device as early as March 29. It will be a few days after the expected announcement of Apple's subscription news service.

But, this is not the only rumor which is grabbing attention on the web. Max Weinbach who is a TV host, as well as writes for XDA, has also twitted on his official Twitter handle that, the upcoming Apple AirPods 2 will be truly wireless and it has been reported that the headphones will only take 15 minutes to charge from zero to hundred per cent. In his post, he has also suggested that the headphones will use the Qi charging.

So the Apple news. AirPods wireless charging will happen. It will be VERY fast (0-100 in 15 minutes.) That speed is for the AirPods AND the case. It will probably use Qi charging.



There will be a downside though, the case will be bigger in one direction and heavier. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) March 3, 2019

If this is going to be true then Apple AirPods will be the first-ever headphone with such fast charging technology. The current AirPods are capable of delivering 3 hours of battery life in 15 minutes of charge. If the new ones are going to be fully charged in 15 minutes then it will be a great improvement from the previous generation AirPods.

However, all these information are not confirmed by any Apple officials, and these are based out of rumors and speculation. We suggest you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

