Apple AirPods 3 Will Arrive In 2022 Sans Stem Design

Previously, rumors hinted that Apple is prepping to unveil the new pair of AirPods Pro as early as this year. It has been hinted that the company's range of wireless earbuds will bolster its position in the wearables and accessories market segment that has grown rapidly of late.

Back in 2019, the company did not unveil the redesigned version of its in-ear AirPods. Eventually, many reports surfaced online suggesting that Apple will take the wraps off new models later this year. Now, a fresh report by Bloomberg suggests that the next-generation models will see the light of the day in 2022.

Apple AirPods 3 Design

As per the report, the Apple AirPods 3 could be launched with a new charging case. It will be redesigned to sport shorter stems, hints the report. For those who are unaware, we have seen leaked renders and a live image revealing such a design. The new Apple AirPods models are believed to get support for Spatial Audio as well.

Besides the AirPods 3, the company is also in plans to take the wraps off the Apple AirPods 2. Notably, this new model might arrive without stems. If this turns out to be true, then it will be the major redesign since the launch of the Apple AirPods Pro back in 2019. While this product was expected to be unveiled earlier this year, it somehow has got delayed until next year.

In addition to the change in design, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is believed to sport improved motion sensors for better fitness tracking, claims the report. As of now, there is no plan to improve the AirPods Max, adds the report, except for the introduction of new color options.

New Apple HomePod On Cards

Apart from the headphones - AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, Apple is also speculated to be working on a new HomePod smart speaker. This device is all set to feature a display and camera for FaceTime. Going by the same, it becomes similar to the Amazon Echo Show devices. The upcoming Apple HomPod is believed to include some notable Apple TV features that might give it an upper hand over the Echo series.

